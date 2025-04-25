Top USC Prospect Alijah Arenas Left in Coma After Fiery Cybertruck Crash

The basketball world is in shock after news that a top University of Southern California prospect was induced into a coma following a serious car crash. Alijah Arenas, who is also the son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, was the only person in his Tesla Cybertruck when the vehicle went up in flames.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on Thursday (April 24), according to reports. Video obtained by TMZ shows the Cybertruck Arenas was reportedly driving had ran over a fire hydrant and crashed into a tree in a Los Angeles neighborhood. The video was captured by a neighbor, and in it, the Tesla was engulfed in flames while the fire hydrant was spewing water.

Witnesses rushed to pry Arenas from the Tesla, eventually rescuing him before emergency responders arrived. Arenas could be seen rolling around in a massive puddle caused by the broken fire hydrant while seemingly in pain, according to the clip. He was shirtless and shoeless by the time he was removed from the vehicle. The person filming could also be heard telling responders there was only one person in the car, “but check in the car first please, just in case.”

Eventually, the 18-year-old was rushed to a hospital in stable condition, but he has now been placed in a medical coma, according to PEOPLE. Sports Illustrated reporter Tarek Fattal revealed Arenas was put into the coma as part of smoke inhalation protocol.

Folks online have expressed their sympathies and prayers for the teen athlete. On X, @AirKingJay wrote “Speedy recovery for Alijah Arenas, who really seems like a good kid.”

Former NBA player Brandon Jennings tweeted, “Praying for Alijah Arenas, Gil and The Whole Family!!!!” He continued saying, “My young dawg will pull through.” USC also released a statement obtained by KTLA sending prayers to the Arenas family.

The 18-year-old shooting guard was previously ranked the no. 4 player and no. 1 shooting guard in the class of 2026. Then, he requested to be reclassified and committed to USC earlier this year, according to ESPN.