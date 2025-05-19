How This Black Georgia Woman’s 3-Day Solo Camping Trip Turned Into a Weeks-Long Fight for Survival

What was meant to be a relaxing solo camping trip became a fight for survival for one Georgia woman after her three-day excursion turned into a nearly three-week test of her tenacity in the California mountains. Tiffany Slaton’s parents reported her missing on April 29 after not hearing from her for nine days.

But while Bobby and Fredrina Slaton were concerned that something was wrong, they had no idea what physical and mental stress their daughter was enduring at the time.

According to ABC News, the 28-year-old Jeffersonville, Ga. native told reporters during a May 16 press conference that she fell off of a cliff, injuring both of her legs and becoming unconscious for two hours. An avalanche in the area blocked Slaton’s access to the main road and left her with no cell service, but she kept herself alive living on leeks and boiled snow until she found way to an unlocked cabin at a resort near Lake Edison.

“When the door opened, I saw the best sleeping bag in the world,” Slaton told reporters.

First responders’ search and rescue mission lasted from May 6 to May 10 and covered close to 600 square miles. As they prepared to call the whole thing off, Slaton’s parents got a phone call on May 14 that changed everything. It was from Tiffany, saying, “Dad, I’m alive.”

Despite the conditions and her injuries, Slaton remained motivated throughout her ordeal, saying in the press conference that she’d rather “live than have to deal with my parents seeing that I failed in such a dumb way.” But she also had a major milestone she wanted to survive to see – her May 15 birthday.

Slaton says she kept a journal about her experience, which she plans to review after she’s had time to get over the shock of it all. And we can already envision a pretty dope book-turned-movie based on her experience.

“Nature is quite terrifying. Once you start finding things that are scary for you, you do your best to keep moving and get over it.” she said.