Weekend News Roundup March 29, 2025

A Black Tennessee woman’s trip to Jamaica did not go as planned. Now, she’s wondering how and when she’ll be able to return home.
Last week, while enjoying her time in Jamaica with family, Cierra Stockard thought it would be a good idea to swim with some dolphins, who have a reputation for being one of the most gentle and friendly sea creatures. However, she learned quickly that you should approach the mammals with caution. - Noah A. McGee Read More
A family is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old Ohio boy as police investigate why someone he knew would force him to engage in cruel acts of corporal punishment that would ultimately cost him his life. Jadako Taylor was in the care of 23-year-old Anthony McCants between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 22. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, McCants forced the tween to take two 45-minute ice baths with rounds of “push-ups and other physical activity” in between. - Angela Johnson Read More
4 / 12
Finally! Family of Unarmed California Black Man Killed by Police Receive This Historic Settlement Amount
The family of an unarmed father who was shot and killed during a 2020 traffic stop just received a historic judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit. The award is the second-largest jury award in the state’s history associated with a police shooting case. - Angela Johnson Read More
Well-known Texas pastor T.D. Jakes gave the congregation at his Dallas megachurch The Potter’s House, a scare after enduring a health incident in the middle of a Nov. 24, 2024 sermon. At the time, not much was known about what caused Jakes to stop in the middle of his sermon to sit down, take off his glasses and wipe his forehead with a handkerchief, but friends and fans were grateful to hear from his family that he was recovering. - Angela Johnson Read More
School should be one of the places a parent can feel that their children are safe. But one Milwaukee mother’s faith in her kids’ school has been shattered after a disturbing video of her 5-year-old son being forced to vape in a public school bathroom has been circulating through the school community. Now she’s desperately seeking answers as to why he was placed in harm’s way. - Angela Johnson Read More
After being the target of a shooting, rapper Sauce Walka is happy to be alive. However, the person he was with was not so fortunate.
Over the weekend, according to a report from the Memphis Police Department (MPD), local authorities responded to a shooting at the Westin Hotel near W. 2nd Street and Beale Street in downtown Memphis outside the FedEx Forum (the arena where the Memphis Grizzlies play). They noted that the attack was “an isolated incident” and not a “random act” of violence. - Noah A. McGee Read More
8 / 12
Why Boosie Badazz's Gesture to Honor Slain Southern University Hazing Victim Went Completely Sideways
In his attempt to create a scholarship in honor of Caleb Wilson, the Southern University scholar who died during a hazing ritual, Boosie Badazz is facing some backlash from the student’s family. As a result, the Louisiana attorney general is treating legal action against the “Wipe Me Down” rapper. - Noah A. McGee Read More
There was thought to be no hope for Joseph Coates nearly a year ago. However, after his girlfriend begged for help from a Philadelphia doctor, the young Black man who had so much more life to live received help from the unlikeliest of places. - Noah A. McGee Read More
Rapper French Montana is being forced to cough up hundreds of thousands of dollars after his dog viciously attacked a seemingly innocent landscaper who was simply doing his job. However, the judgment is much less than the victim initially requested. - Noah A. McGee Read More
What’s the worst thing that you could do at a carnival? Whatever your answer was, what we’ve got to tell you is worse. A Trinidadian influencer from America admitted in a now-deleted TikTok video that she “literally had to poop on someone’s grave.” Now before you go off, like the whole of Black Twitter did, let us explain what really happened. - Mahalia Otshudy Read More