Not Again! A Twin Brother from Georgia Was Fatally Shot, But You'll Never Guess Who Police Believe the Killer Is

A family in Georgia has been torn apart after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at his home. Police were called to the scene citing an “unknown medical call,” but when they arrived, the haunting details of who might’ve been responsible for the tragedy has sent shockwaves throughout the LaGrange, Ga. community.

Kiian Hodnett was discovered dead on Friday (March 21) after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to WTVM. During an initial investigation into the matter, officials quickly focused their attention on one shocking suspect: Hodnett’s twin brother. This comes less than two weeks after a different set of Ga. twins were found dead in Hiawassee, Ga. The investigation into what police are calling a murder-suicide draws parallels to this LaGrange crime, which occured only three hours away.

The victim’s twin, Kiias, was quickly arrested and charged with malice murder and possession of a firearm, according to a police statement. At this time, a motive behind what led Kiias to allegedly shoot his brother remains unclear, but members of the family have since spoken out.

The twins’ aunt, Shan Staples, took to Facebook to express her absolute horror. “When I say I’m sooo speechless. These young men are my babies,” she began. “This feeling I have is not RIGHT... MEMORIES just flowing through my head as tears won’t stop rolling from my eyes… I’m HURT.”

The woman continued saying she’s “praying for them both.” In fact, Staples added “These boys have been through soooooooooooo much over the years and felt as NO ONE understood them as if they were the only ones on this DARK ASS PLANET CALLED EARTH.” Their aunt also claimed mental illness was an alleged factor into the disturbing murder.

Police have not confirmed if mental health played a part in the tragedy. While the investigation into what exactly led to Hodnett’s murder continues, police said the victim was shot just moments before the 911 call was placed around 6:15 p.m, according to Fox 5 News.

At the time of his arrest, Kiias was neither on parole or probation, according to 11 Alive. Kiias reportedly remains in custody. A court hearing date has not been released yet.