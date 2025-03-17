Missouri White Teen Vandalized School With Racist Graffiti Until...You Won't Believe Who Turned Him In

A Missouri mother took matters into her own hands after her teenage son was allegedly caught doing the unthinkable. Now, 18-year-old Patrick Sloan has been hit with serious charges in connection to a racist vandalism spree targeting two local schools.

Police say the first of the two attacks occurred on March 7 at Affton High School, from which Sloan reportedly graduated last May. When officials arrived at the school, they discovered swastikas and other offensive messages had been spray painted on an outside wall, according to Fox 2 News. The writings were quickly scrubbed off, but just days later, a similar attack would rock the Affton community.

On the morning of March 12, just a couple hours before students were expected to come to school, officers were called to Rogers Middle School just after 5 a.m. where similar racist messages were plastered on the front of the building, Fox reported.



Officials said the messages on both schools were of racial slurs, including a threat to kill Black people, swastikas, the words “wite power,” and the numbers “88,” which means “Heil Hitler,” according to KSDK. In response to the racist attacks, Affton Superintendent Travis Bracht said “Let us be clear: There is absolutely no place for hate in Affton School District.” He continued saying, “These actions do not define who we are. Our response—standing together in rejection of racism, bigotry, and fear—does.”

Police caught a break in the investigation when they discovered the attack on Rogers Middle was caught on surveillance footage. From there, officials were able to connect the suspect, who was dressed in all black, to a hardware store robbery where the suspect stole two cans of black spray paint on March 6, the night before the Affton High vandalism, according to reports.

After St. Louis County police shared the surveillance footage with the public, urging anyone with information on the suspect to come forward, they got their wish. Court documents say it was Sloan’s own family member as well as other witnesses who connected him directly to the crime. Now, his mother is speaking out after she said she was just doing what was right.

“I was aware of the incident. And after review of the security footage, I realized that it was my son,” Sloan’s mother told Fox 2 News. “So, I did what I feel is the correct thing: to turn him in. I don’t accept his behavior.”

His mother continued saying that’s not how she raised him, but recently, Sloan got caught up with the wrong crowd. “He has become involved with a radicalized political group... He was considering marching with them,” she said. “His intent was to stir up the community, which he very well did. He is not of that belief system.” Police soon arrested Sloan and charged him with two counts of property damage motivated by discrimination, KSDK reported.

“I am truly sorry for the concern and hurt that has been caused in the community, because this is a small community and we are supposed to live in peace with each other,” Sloan’s mother concluded.

Sloan is currently being held on $25,000 bond. He does not have any court dates scheduled, according to Fox 2 News.

