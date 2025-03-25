Why Boosie Badazz's Gesture to Honor Slain Southern University Hazing Victim Went Completely Sideways

In his attempt to create a scholarship in honor of Caleb Wilson, the Southern University scholar who died during a hazing ritual, Boosie Badazz is facing some backlash from the student’s family. As a result, the Louisiana attorney general is treating legal action against the “Wipe Me Down” rapper.

This fiasco began in over the weekend when the rapper was performing at his annual Boosie Bash Festival at Southern University. During the show, he shared his plans to create a scholarship in honor of Wilson, according to The Advocate.

However, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill took notice of the rapper’s plans and responded on behalf of Wilson’s family.

The statement from Murrill read, “They didn’t even know the event was happening. They have requested that his name, image, and any reference to a scholarship for him be removed from all promotional materials. I intend to take legal action due to their misappropriation of his name and image to promote their for-profit event. This is not a charitable event.”

On Monday, Boosie responded to Murrill’s threat and denied that the allegation that he was using Wilson’s name for profit.

In a lengthy post on X, he wrote, “Its sad for this Lawyer [and] family to say I promoted my event off someones passing. My event was pomroted on Eventbrite since Nov 14. This incident happened a week before my event was to take place.”

He continued, “How the f**k can I capitalize off someone death for a concert. That Aint Me. A death of a student wont help a concert it would hurt a concert… But for yall to say that yall are taking legal action against someone who is trying to help yall is a slap [in] my face…”

Despite this rant, Boosie is still offering to help the family, and wrote in a separate post that he wants to give the family $20,000 for their troubles.

In the ongoing investigation, three men have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the Omega Psi Phi hazing incident that resulted in Wilson’s death.



Furthermore, the assistant band director at Southern University and the coordinator of student conduct at SU’s Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management have been placed on leave, according to WBRZ.

