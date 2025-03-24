Houston Rapper Sauce Walka Shot in Targeted Attack, But Good News...

After being the target of a shooting, rapper Sauce Walka is happy to be alive. However, the person he was with was not so fortunate.

Over the weekend, according to a report from the Memphis Police Department (MPD), local authorities responded to a shooting at the Westin Hotel near W. 2nd Street and Beale Street in downtown Memphis outside the FedEx Forum (the arena where the Memphis Grizzlies play). They noted that the attack was “an isolated incident” and not a “random act” of violence.

A representative with Memphis Police said on the scene that the two men “were outside by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled up. Multiple people got out of that vehicle, fired shots without engaging in any conversation, they got back into the white vehicle and fled.”

On Sunday, March 23, TMZ reported that the man who was transported to the hospital in “non-critical” condition was Houston rapper Sauce Walka, born Albert Walker Mondane. He was shot in the thigh in broad daylight and is expected to make a full recovery.

The person Walka was shopping with on the day of the shooting, who was killed during the attack, was later identified as 27-year-old Latorian Hunt, a rapper who goes by the name Sayso P.

According to sources, Hunt was originally from Raleigh and was known to be an up-and-coming rap artist who had recently signed to a record label with the man who survived the shooting, well-known Houston rapper Albert Walker Mondane, also known as Sauce Walka.

In a new video shared on social media, Sauce Walka appears to be in good spirits.

Others sent their thoughts and prayers to Walka, including Super Bowl champion C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who wished the “Ghetto Gospel” artist a “speedy recovery’ on Instagram.

He also said, “God please cover us in these dark days.”

According to the MPD, authorities are still investigating the shooting and have not identified a suspect in the case.