This Shocking New Development in the Hazing Death of HBCU Scholar Changes Everything

Last month, Southern University student Caleb Wilson tragically died after an off-campus fraternity event. Wilson was just 20 years old at the time of his death. It was initially reported that he suddenly collapsed — but now, a local Louisiana news outlet has reported a shocking development in the case.

Sources told WAFB on Tuesday, March 4 that the story about Wilson collapsing at a Baton Rouge park was false. Those same sources stated that Omega Psi Phi, the fraternity associated with Wilson, were actually at a warehouse and that Wilson was allegedly punched in the chest shortly before he collapsed.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The sources claimed that nine pledges stood in a line during an unapproved fraternity ritual where each one was punched in the chest. When Wilson was struck, they continued, he fell to the ground and began having a seizure.

After Wilson was transported to the hospital, the fraternity brothers allegedly gathered at an unknown location to discuss what happened to him. The sources also said that the brothers decided to say Wilson collapsed at a park even though they were allegedly never there.

Wilson was a junior at Southern University who majored in mechanical engineering. He was also a member of the institution’s band known as the Human Jukebox.

In a statement obtained by NBC affiliate WDSU, Wilson’s family thanked everyone “who has offered their love, support and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

The family also said they “are committed to seeking the truth about the circumstances surrounding Caleb’s passing and ensuring that no other family has to endure such a tragedy.”

Initial autopsy results did not reveal a cause of death. Currently, further testing is being conducted. In a statement, Southern University condemned hazing.

“We support punishment to the fullest extent of the law for anyone committing an act of violence that impedes a student from safely and successfully matriculating at Southern,” the school said.