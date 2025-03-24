Small Town Horror Story: The "Suicide" of Sandra Bland
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Crime

The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...

Castrating a dead body? Swallowing Tiffany earrings? What has 2025 got going on?!

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, X, Detroit Police

You can count on The Root to follow some of the craziest crimes on both local and national scales. However, there are a few that just stick out from the daily log for being just that crazy.

Advertisement

We’re only three months in to 2025 and the crimes documented by police around the country have made our head spin. The typical robbery has turned into the search for stolen merchandise inside a suspect’s stomach. Your average homicide was allegedly a mother who buried her son in someone else’s backyard.

You just can’t make this stuff up. These stories are not for the faint of heart so please, scroll with caution to check out the craziest crimes of 2025 so far. (And we’ll be back with more...)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Mortuary Assistant Castrates Sex Offender’s Body

Mortuary Assistant Castrates Sex Offender’s Body

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Screenshot: Doubledeemuva Blaqurate News (YouTube)

Amber Paige Laudermilk was arraigned earlier this week on charges related to the incident that occurred at the Houston’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory on Feb. 7. Court documents say the 34-year-old was with a student when they had to examine the body of Charles Roy Rodriguez, per FOX 26 Houston’s report. The man was a registered sex offender who received ten years deferred adjudication following a sexual assault charge. He died of natural causes at a Houston hospital back in January, the report says.

Advertisement

However, even in the afterlife, Rodriguez couldn’t escape the wrath of those upset by his actions. Court documents say Laudermilk allegedly stabbed Rodriguez’s genital twice with a scalpel before straight up castrating the dead man. Following that, authorities claim she stuffed the man’s genitals in his mouth. Court documents say the woman was charged with abuse of a corpse. She was arraigned Tuesday and given a bond set at $5,000. If convicted, she faces anywhere from six months to two years in jail.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Florida Man Swallows Stolen Tiffany Earrings

Florida Man Swallows Stolen Tiffany Earrings

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: WFLA News

Orlando police say 32-year-old Jaythan Lawrence Gilder waltzed into a Tiffany & Co. store in Orlando, impersonating a representative of an Orlando Magic basketball player. Police said his motive was to gain access to the exclusive, pricey jewelry. However, the cops accused Gilder of using that opportunity to walk out the store with merchandise without laying down a dime.

Advertisement

Police claim he left the store with three pairs of earrings totaling $769,500 and a ring worth $587,000. Gilder was stopped by police in a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Washington County. He was arrested on a charge of resisting as well as a whopping 48 outstanding warrants out of Colorado, per News Channel 8. You might be wondering why the cops didn’t bring up the missing merch.

That’s because they didn’t find it until they conducted a body scan of Gilder at the jail. The earrings showed up floating around his abdomen area on the X-ray. No, they weren’t sewn intricately into the fabric of his clothing. Police say the earrings were inside his stomach, suggesting he must have swallowed them after leaving the store. Gilder was charged with first-degree grand theft as well as robbery with a mask.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Mother Buries Son’s Body in Yard

Mother Buries Son’s Body in Yard

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office

Detroit police responded to the report of human remains on Jan. 6. Upon arrival, the home owner explained they were preparing the house for a new tenant when they noticed a shallow grave in the backyard, per The Detroit News. Police said they found a small human foot sticking out of the ground. After retrieving the remains, an autopsy identified the body as belonging to a 9-year-old boy. His cause of death was ruled as smothering and neck compression, the report says. His manner of death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Advertisement

Authorities later identified the boy as Zemar King. They then went on the search for his mother, who, by that time, moved to Cobb County, Ga. with her 3-year-old son, the report says. Authorities arrested Pierce, accusing her of killing her son, digging a hole and burying him inside of it before fleeing across the country. She was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree child abuse, tampering with evidence and concealing or interfering in a death.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Healthcare Worker Dances Provocatively on Disabled Patients

Healthcare Worker Dances Provocatively on Disabled Patients

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: TikTok, Loganville Police Department

In multiple clips, the woman is seen spreading her legs above a disabled patient before dropping down to dance on them. In one clip, she’s seen standing above a Black patient sitting in a bathtub as she grinds on his head. She then pops a pill in his mouth. In another video, she appears to be sitting on the kitchen counter with her legs dangling beside a disabled patient sitting in a chair. She then stands on the arms of the chair and dances provocatively on his head, recording while in a mirror.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old woman was identified as Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan of Loganville by local police. They confirmed she was an in-home adult daycare employee, though they’re still trying to confirm who she works for and where her certifications are from. Authorities said they were made aware of the videos on January 23 and then launched a search and arrest warrant for the woman.

After a criminal investigation, Koiyan was charged with one felony count of violation of exploitation of a disabled person. It’s unclear if she will face additional charges for the second video but Chief Lowry said they were “certainly possible,” per USA TODAY.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Estranged Husband Crashes Out on Pregnant Wife

Estranged Husband Crashes Out on Pregnant Wife

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

In January, police responded to the home of 36-year-old Jeremy McBride on the 700 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway Drive after receiving a call of a shooting, per WRTV. Officers say they found McBride’s wife, Kayla, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was 20 weeks pregnant.

Advertisement

After she was transported to the hospital, police interviewed a witness who identified McBride as the last person to be inside the house with Kayla. Following the incident, another woman contacted authorities and informed them she received a call from McBride who allegedly confessed to shooting his wife - injuring her and killing their baby - and said he’d turn himself in, the report says.

Officers quickly identified McBride’s vehicle and arrested him as he was en route to the police department. In interviews with investigators, police found McBride plotted the alleged murder for days having harbored frustrations with his wife’s alleged infidelity and suspicions of her unborn child not belonging to him. McBride was charged with attempted murder and feticide, per court records.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Grandmother Charged for Scaring Off School Bullies

Grandmother Charged for Scaring Off School Bullies

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Screenshot: GoFundMe

Outside the Mitchell Community Center, police say a fight broke out between a Black boy and a few other teens at the end of January. Suddenly, a gunshot rang out sending the two and the remaining crowd of high schoolers in the parking lot scattering in every direction, as captured by surveillance footage. Police say the shot didn’t come from any of the teens but rather a 72-year-old Black lady who was later identified as the grandmother of the boy caught in the tussle.

Advertisement

Joyce Brown told police she had gone to the center to retrieve her grandson after receiving word that a group of 10 kids wanted to jump him. In the midst of the chaos, she told police she heard the teens threaten to flip her car over and she fired a warning shot onto the asphalt, per court records via FOX 13 Memphis.

Brown was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, child abuse or neglect, unlawful possession of a weapon in a public place and carrying a weapon on school property.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Missing Woman’s Body Found Inside Wall

Missing Woman’s Body Found Inside Wall

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: Metropolitan Police Department

Over the past eight months, Capitol Heights authorities were called to a home on Larchmont Avenue several times to settle a dispute between 30-year-old Devontae Gray and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Alexis Schuler, said Police Chief Darryl Morgan in a press conference. Though there were no arrests made, police said there was evidence to believe their relationship was violent.

Advertisement

The last call was made on Jan. 9 when Gray called 911 on Schuler, requesting protective orders against her. The requests were rejected by the court, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney. But when police arrived to the scene, they say they saw the woman. The following day, Jan. 10, is when Schuler was last seen. Authorities say that day, Gray allegedly contacted another woman whom he had a child with and told her he might be going to jail. A few days later is when family members reported Schuler missing, per WTOP News.

Capitol Heights officers said upon visiting Gray’s home to investigate, they noticed a strange odor. They said they returned again later with a search warrant and found Schuler’s remains inside the drywall under the stairwell which was covered by a fake brick wall. Inside was a plastic bin covered in concrete and filled with soil and hay concealing Schuler’s body. As of now, officers believe she was shot and killed by Gray the day after she was last seen.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

A Stalker Ex’s Revenge

A Stalker Ex’s Revenge

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: Facebook, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office

A Michigan family was unable to joyfully bring in the New Year due to the sudden vanishing of 30-year-old mother Ashley Elkins. Family members told ClickOnDetroit Elkins’ boyfriend, 32-year-old Deandre Booker, began stalking her after their breakup. The last time they saw Elkins was when she left her home the morning of Jan. 2.

Advertisement

However, the report says they began receiving “weird texts” from her phone throughout the day. Elkins’ mother, Monika, said she went to her daughter’s house and attempted to FaceTime her but with no response. The report says Monika received word hours later that Elkins went to the beauty supply store. However, police said her last known location was near Booker’s apartment. After failing to locate Elkins at both locations, she was considered missing.

Upon the search for her, Elkins’ vehicle was found a few miles from Booker’s home in Roseville, police said. At that point, he had fled the area. After the police searched his apartment, Elkins family spokesperson Maurice Morton said they found substantial evidence indicating the woman was a victim of a “violent act.” Though they don’t know where her remains are, police said they have leads as to where they could be.

As a result, Booker was arrested but not charged with any counts connected to her alleged murder. Instead, he’s facing charges of lying to the police and providing false/misleading information about Elkins’ disappearance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Hate Crime Hoax

Hate Crime Hoax

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: KOAA News5

Deanna West pleaded guilty in March in Denver federal court to a hate crime hoax. Prosecutors claim West was one of three conspirators who staged a cross burning in 2023 and sent photos and videos of it to the news and local organizations as if it was an attack targeting Mobolade, NBC reports.

Advertisement

West’s plea says the motive behind the hate crime hoax was to gather sympathy points for Mobolade’s campaign, painting him as the victim of racial violence and sparking outrage on his behalf.

The report says one of the alleged conspirators messaged Mobolade ahead of the incident saying they were “mobilizing their squadron in defense and for the final push in the end.” Court documents also say the two had a five-minute conversation following the cross-burning.

While Mobolade he did indeed win the May 2023 election after the hoax went viral, he denied having any knowledge of the incident.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Viral Baton-Hitting Incident

Viral Baton-Hitting Incident

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Screenshot: X

I.C. Norcom High School senior Alaila Everett was seen in a viral video running a relay and coming up hot on another runner who appeared to get hit on the head multiple times by her baton during the 4x200 meter event in Lynchburg, Va. The runner then dove off the track field and fell to the ground. The alleged victim was identified as Brookville High School junior Kaelen Tucker, per The New York Post.

Advertisement

A lip reading expert, Nicola Hickling, claims Everett shouted “Get off” and “Hey, oh” as she came up on Tucker, per The Daily Mail.

As a result of the incident, the commonwealth attorney for Lynchburg says Tucker suffered a concussion and possibly a fractured skull, per WTKR. Everett insists the incident was an accident, explaining that the baton struck Tucker as she ran closer and closer to Everett’s lane.

Despite the defense, WAVY’s report says the entire I.C. Norcom High School team was disqualified and the Everett family was served a protective order from the Tuckers. According to WTKR, Everett was also criminally charged with one count of assault and battery.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Detroit Cop Sends Creepy Texts to Stepdaughter

Detroit Cop Sends Creepy Texts to Stepdaughter

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: Detroit Police Department

Brandyn Harris told FOX 2 News he was notified of a series of concerning text messages in his 12-year-old daughter’s phone sent to her from her stepfather, Detroit Police Officer Earl Anderson. At first the messages seemed fairly normal, asking the girl what games she played and inviting her to play Sims FreePlay. However, things got creepy very fast.

Advertisement

“If u wanna keep texting u will have to keep our conversation between me and u. On some friendly type stuff?” read a message from Anderson. The girl replied, informing Anderson that her father goes through her phone. Anderson then ordered her to delete the messages.

The girl’s father, Harris, told FOX 2 his daughter got a weird feeling from the exchange and reported the messages to her aunt. Harris found the messages to be the likes of “grooming,” and told reporters he brought them the department.

Police Chief Todd Bettison said Anderson was suspended immediately, the report says. Anderson was also charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and being held on a $200,000 bond, the report says.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Walmart’s Nationally Banned Shoplifter

Walmart’s Nationally Banned Shoplifter

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Memphis police say 37-year-old Ashley Cross was caught stealing a pair of jeans, a shirt, a pair of boots and a slew of ramen noodle packs from the Walmart of Elvis Presley Boulevard this week. The value of her purchase totaled to $137.34. However, it only came up to a few bucks because police say she did what some shoppers are tempted to do in the self-checkout station - swipe cheaper items for expensive ones, per WREG.

Advertisement

Police say she was caught on camera using the barcode for an old $1 watch to scan all of her items. Police claim she’s a repeated shoplifter. However, this instance appeared to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. The report says this shoplifting incident caused her to face the ultimate consequence: a nationwide ban from all 4,600 Walmart stores, according to the Authorization of Agency list.

Her record shows she’s been charged for criminal trespass and theft of merchandise less than $1,000. She’s being held in local jail with a bond of $7,500.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Serial Dunkin’ Donuts Thief

Serial Dunkin’ Donuts Thief

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: Spencer Platt, Bergen Country District Attorney (Getty Images)

Hackensack Police say from mid-December into the New Year, 24-year-old Enajaim E. Bowman allegedly broke into 15 different Dunkin’ Donuts stores across four New Jersey counties. He was caught on security footage “prying locked entry doors and windows” of the stores between the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Police said Bowman targeted three to four stores a week.

Advertisement

Bowman allegedly snatched money from the cash registers, safes and even gift cards ranging to a sum of $700 and $3,000 per store. If it wasn’t money he took, it was hundreds of dollars of property damage he left behind, police said. In total, Bowman is being held responsible for over $18,000 in stolen money and $10,000 in property damage. He was charged with 14 counts of third-degree burglary, one count of attempted burglary, 12 counts of theft, and several criminal mischief charges.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Racist Karen Goes Crazy

Racist Karen Goes Crazy

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: Pixabay

According to an affidavit obtained by MLive.com, a Black man was sitting outside his friend’s house inside his vehicle the morning of Saturday, Feb. 15. when the disturbance occurred. Police said Wilfred Francis Hutson IV, a white man, allegedly confronted the man accusing him of staring at him. Hutson then began spitting racial slurs at the Black man, who eventually fled the scene.

Advertisement

However, the affidavit says Hutson reportedly chased him down, before the man stopped his car and got out. Hutson allegedly charged at him in a physical attack. When police arrived to the scene, Hutson kept on with his racial tangent, the report says. Police say he also threatened to “shoot his neighbors” and “set their house on fire” if they entered his yard.

The white man was eventually arrested and charged with felony ethnic intimidation and misdemeanor assault and battery, according to MLive.com.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Hot Oil-Hurling Wing Stop Employee

Hot Oil-Hurling Wing Stop Employee

Image for article titled The Craziest Crimes of 2025 and Counting...
Photo: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

According to surveillance footage, the Jan. 28 incident started as 19-year-old Carnael Irene took orders for two customers, according to Fox News. Police say when she began arguing with them, she squirted a bottle of ranch dressing at the two and threw the bottle at them. Another employee tried to diffuse the situation. However, the two customers were seen throwing items back at Irene in retaliation.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old manager then left to the kitchen and came back holding a metal pan filled with hot grease, according to authorities. Irene then shoved past her coworkers to toss the hot grease at the two customers, which splattered across floor and allegedly onto a child. Now, the 19-year-old has been charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery.

Advertisement

17 / 17