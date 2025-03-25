Mom is Outraged After Her 5-Year-Old Son is Forced to Vape at School

School should be one of the places a parent can feel that their children are safe. But one Milwaukee mother’s faith in her kids’ school has been shattered after a disturbing video of her 5-year-old son being forced to vape in a public school bathroom has been circulating through the school community. Now she’s desperately seeking answers as to why he was placed in harm’s way.

The shocking video shows a boy, a student at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, being forced to vape in the school’s bathroom by what appears to be an older student. The child’s mother, who has asked to remain anonymous, told Milwaukee’s NBC affiliate TMJ4 that she was angry when she saw the video, adding that her son, who has special needs, should have never been left alone in the bathroom.

“I feel like he should’ve had someone with him at all times,” she said.

The Milwaukee Public School System says they are investigating the case and doing what they can to ensure something like this never happens again.

“MPS takes student health and safety very seriously. We were concerned by what we saw in this video when it was reported to us earlier this week. We are taking all appropriate steps to ensure this incident is addressed according to our policies and procedures for everyone involved. We are also actively reviewing this incident to see what lessons can be learned to prevent it from happening again,” a spokesperson from the school district said in a statement.

But the child’s mother, who says she’s been trying for the past week to get answers from the school and the district, says she no longer feels safe leaving her kids in the care of

“When I let my kids walk in that door, ain’t no telling what’s gonna happen to them. They not safe. I don’t have no type of peace of mind when they at school,” she told TMJ4.