Omega Psi Phi Breaks Silence After HBCU Scholar Dies After Frat's Hazing Ritual

Southern University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has officially suspended all fraternity and sorority activities after the sudden death of a student. Last week, Caleb Wilson — a 20-year-old junior studying mechanical engineering — died after an off-campus fraternity event.

According to Baton Rouge police, the event happened with members of Omega Psi Phi at North Sherwood Forest Community Park. During the ritual, members were standing in line when Wilson reportedly collapsed. He was rushed to a Baton Rouge hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Local news outlet WAFB-9 reported that an autopsy is being performed to determine his exact cause of death. Law enforcement officials have not confirmed nor denied if hazing was involved. Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said that the matter is currently being investigated.

“All that information the detectives will look at, and that will determine where we go,” McKneely stated.

Wilson, who graduated from Warren Easton High School, was a musician and member of Southern’s Human Jukebox marching band. The organization paid homage to his memory in a moving Facebook post, calling Wilson was “a talented trumpet player, a dedicated student, and a bright soul.”

Southern University also released a statement.

“Southern University and A&M College is aware of an off-campus incident that may have resulted in the death of student Caleb Wilson, a junior from New Orleans majoring in mechanical engineering,” the university said.

The institution also extended condolences to Wilson’s loved ones.

“Southern is cooperating fully with the Baton Rouge Police Department, which is in charge of the investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

The school has not commented whether the fraternity will face sanctions or further investigation.

According to WAFB-9, the international headquarters for Omega Psi Phi fraternity released a statement addressing Wilson’s death.

“It is with profound sorrow that we extend our condolences on the passing of Caleb Wilson. His loss is deeply felt, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by him,” the statement began. “Caleb was more than a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin – He was a scholar, an exceptional member of the Southern University Marching Band, and a passionate and dedicated leader in student life.”

“We have been informed that the local authorities have launched an investigation into this tragic incident, and we fully support their efforts to seek the truth. Currently, our foremost priority is standing in unwavering support of Caleb’s family. We have extended ourselves to them and are ready to assist in any way possible during this difficult time,” the statement added, addressing how “many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information.”

The statement concluded: “In the meantime, we ask for your patience, your prayers, and solidarity as we honor Caleb’s memory and support those grieving his loss.”