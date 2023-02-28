Vegas Man Arrested after Plotting Another Black Mass Shooting

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a white man accused of speeding toward a Black family while yelling racial slurs at them outside a hotel, per 8 News Now. He was arrested following the incident, however, he’s facing several charges for previous instances of making racially motivated threats.



Hunter Holman, 27, has a track record for being hateful toward Black people. Only recently his mess came to light after his charges started racking up for every incident where he threatened a Black life. Since last summer he’s been wreaking havoc.

In June, the report says Holman made threats to kill his former employer, using a racial slur while doing so. In July, authorities say Holman accelerated his car toward a Black family, got out of his vehicle to continue pursuing them and ended up being stabbed in the face by one of them. After his plan backfired, he still ain’t give up.

This month, detectives say Holman called up two hotels threatening to kill someone with a rifle, boasting about his collection of knives and claiming he was the king of the KKK, the report says. No, that wasn’t the end of it.

Read more from 8 News Now:

Last week, authorities in Arkansas notified Metro police about Holman allegedly threatening Black people with an AR-15 at a fitness center in Little Rock, documents said. “Based on Holman’s course of conduct, it is apparent he displayed hate/bias toward people of color, specifically Black subjects, and has demonstrated the ability to carry violence against them demonstrated by his attack in July 2022,” detectives wrote in the documents. Metro police arrested Holman on Thursday, Feb. 23, records showed. He declined to answer officers’ questions. Holman faces two new charges of hate/bias crime, records showed. He paid a surety bond and was released from custody.

After each incident, Holman was arrested. Though, one can only wonder why he was allowed back into society after posing such a serious threat.

Consider Peyton Gendron, the white supremacist who planned the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, Ny., he had shown plenty of warnings ahead of the incident. He’d previously threatened to shoot up a school, he wrote a manifesto endorsing the mass execution of Black people and had shared messages about his plans weeks before, per reports. His signs of being a threat to society were written off as symptoms of mental illness.

Now, he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison. Holman could meet the same fate if convicted of a federal hate crime. Though, at the moment, he’s bonded out of jail and free to harass more Black people.