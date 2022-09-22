Updated as of 9/22/2022 at 2:20 p.m. ET

Four white men, members of a white supremacist group, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI trying to escape a hate crime charge, according to the Department of Justice. They lied to FBI agents about the motive behind their senseless assault of a Black man. Now, they faces charges for both the incident and making a false statement.



According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, Randy Smith, was visiting Washington to attend a meeting hosted by Crew 38, a supporter of white national group Hammerskin Nation. Smith and an Idaho man, Jason Stanley, gathered to celebrate the life of a violent white supremacist, Robert Jay Mathews, and following the event they took their shenanigans to a bar in Lynnwood, Washington. Per Smith’s plea agreement, the group repeatedly shared Nazi salutes and became unruly in the establishment.

A Black man, named T.S. in court documents, tried to shoo them away from his DJ equipment. That’s when things escalated.

Read more on the incident from the DOJ:

In his plea agreement, Stanley admitted that, at the time of the assault, he was a member of a white supremacist group. On Dec. 8, 2018, Stanley entered a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, with others, including members of two related white supremacist groups. Stanley wore clothing and patches indicating his group membership and repeatedly gave “Nazi salutes” inside the bar. While at the bar, Stanley and others assaulted T.S, a Black man who was serving as the disc jockey at the bar. Stanley believed that T.S. was being disrespectful to the members of the white supremacist groups after T.S. objected to group members manipulating his DJ equipment without his permission. Stanley and others punched, kicked, and stomped on T.S., and called T.S. racial slurs. As a result of the assault, T.S. suffered bodily injuries. Two bystanders attempted to intervene to help T.S. and stop the assault. Both bystanders were assaulted by members of the white supremacist groups, and both sustained injuries.

When Smith lied about the incident, he told the FBI he didn’t remember the “motive” behind beating up Mr. T.S. and that he didn’t recall saying any racial slurs, per the DOJ. Stanley lied saying he wasn’t even there when the incident happened. That was them trying to be clever and escape a federal hate crime charge.

Yet, here we are. Stanley, Smith and the other two, Jason DeSimas and Daniel Dorson, are facing 10 years off the hate crime charge alone and an additional five years in prison for making a false statement. All four pleaded guilty to the matter.

Ironically, Stanley will be charged on Jan 6, 2023.

Keep in mind this incident happened in 2018, before the rejuvenated interest in being a bigot out loud following the Capitol riot. How many more white nationalist groups are there? Where are their members? Where do they work? I said it before: the evils of Jim Crow never went away. Now, they’re getting bold again.

