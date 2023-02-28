King Colonizer Can't Find Anyone To Perform at His Upcoming Coronation And It's Funny As Hell

The countdown to King Charles III’s coronation is on but it looks like one of the world’s most infamous colonizers can’t find anyone to play his party. Numerous outlets have reported that some of the United Kingdom’s biggest names have declined invitations to perform during the May 6 celebration.

They include Elton John, Adele, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls. Now, the House of Windsor is desperate to find literally anyone to play. Given the last year the Royal Family has had, it’s not a shock that music’s most notable personalities have distanced themselves from the drama.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, Britain’s racist history was being brazenly called out around the globe. Their empire was rooted in theft and violent oppression. Even though Queen Elizabeth led in a post-colonial era, the country still had connections to a colonial past that affected Asian and African colonies.

She passed away less than a year after Barbados removed her as its head of state and became a republic. Furthermore, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken King Charles III to task in recent years by exposing the family’s troubled past.

This includes that unforgettable Oprah interview, the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan,” Markle’s podcast “Archetypes” and Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. The amount of tea the couple has spilled is infinite and paints Charles and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, in an extremely unflattering light.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, will make history as the oldest King and Queen Consort crowned in Britain. King Charles III was 3 years old when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne in 1952. She received the title when she was 25 and also made history since her reign lasted for 70 years.