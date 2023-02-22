Cali Students in Trouble For Passing Racist Notes At School

In a heated school district board meeting, angered parents voiced their concerns about the lack of action in addressing a series of racist drawings a 6th grader received. The mother of the student has since pulled her daughter from the school, per KTLA. She says this incident wasn’t the first time the school ignored a bullying concern.



At Pepper Tree Elementary School, a student gave a fellow Black student drawings addressed to their “favorite monkey” and “favorite cotton picker.” The images featured drawings of monkeys, cotton balls floating in the sky and a slave. Marlene Reynoso, the mother of the student who received these offensive drawings, was not only left disgusted by the images but also was appalled that the school district took its time responding to the incident.

A whole two weeks went by before the school principal decided to send a letter to parents about the drawing, the report says. The following day, the Upland Unified School District Board President uploaded a video response condemning the students’ actions.

“Your statement, the superintendent’s statement, didn’t come out until this was presented to the media. It wasn’t until I had to get upset and because she continued to be harassed, that I had to pull her from school and the other child still gets to go to school every day,” said Reynoso in Tuesday’s school board meeting.

To her point, she wasn’t the only parent who had issues getting the district’s action on racial bullying.

Read more from KTLA 5 News:

Many of the parents present on Tuesday night said the incident was not the first time students have experienced racial bullying in the Upland School District and that it probably won’t be the last. Christopher Newman, a parent who spoke to the board and to KTLA, has a son in the school district. “He said there was a girl in his class that was calling him a monkey, would say things to him, like, ‘Do you want to see a picture of yourself?’ and show him a picture of a monkey,” Newman said of his son’s experience at school. “It’s not just something that just kids will be kids,” Newman told KTLA. “The image of a monkey is a very specific image that has been used over hundreds of years to dehumanize Black people, to make them seem like they’re inferior and to make Black people feel like they don’t belong in certain environments and an educational setting is one where we can’t have that happen.”

The district said they’re reopening an investigation into the incident and the two students responsible. Allegedly the kids were disciplined, but their form of punishment was not disclosed.