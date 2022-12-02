We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The increase of hate crimes against the Black community has been an ongoing concern. Though, to me, the most despicable aspect of the spike is that some of the most hateful acts used to threaten Black people during the Jim Crow era have now resurfaced.

Axel C. Cox, 24, certainly took inspiration from history when he attempted to terrorize his Black next door neighbors.

According to the DOJ, Cox admitted to gathering his supplies to put together a cross, propping it on his yard and dousing it in motor oil to set it on fire.

Advertisement

He pleaded guilty to burning a cross on his front lawn to intimidate his Black neighbors, per a Department of Justice announcement. The DOJ said he violated the Fair Housing Act and committed a hate crime as he used “racially derogatory remarks” during the commission of the crime.

The only argument in his defense was that he had “overreacted” following the fatal shooting of his dog, per the SunHerald. Were the Black people next door the ones responsible? There is no evidence so far of that.

G/O Media may get a commission 24% Off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones Listen up

These headphones have excellent noise cancelling, a range up to 30 feet, Active EQ for better sound quality, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Buy for $249 from Amazon Advertisement

“ Burning a cross invokes the long and painful history, particularly in Mississippi, of intimidation and impending physical violence against Black people,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to prosecute those who use racially-motivated violence to drive people away from their homes or communities.”

Read more about the case from the SunHerald: