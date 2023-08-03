Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)

If your favorite eyeshadows and lip liners are getting low, Ulta Beauty has a just the thing you need to make sure you keep your beat looking its best.

From Black Girl Sunscreen to CURLS natural hair products, some of the hottest Black-owned beauty brands are available at deep discounts during retail giant Ulta’s 72-hour beauty sale going on now.

Because we’re never ones to sleep on a great deal, we’ve rounded up some of the best on Black-owned beauty brands at Ulta’s Beauty Sale. The deals are only available online through the end of the day – the perfect excuse to take a break from work for a little retail therapy.

