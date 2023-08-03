Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)

Beauty

Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)

From makeup to moisturizer, all these brands are for-the-culture--and marked down right now.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

If your favorite eyeshadows and lip liners are getting low, Ulta Beauty has a just the thing you need to make sure you keep your beat looking its best.

Advertisement

From Black Girl Sunscreen to CURLS natural hair products, some of the hottest Black-owned beauty brands are available at deep discounts during retail giant Ulta’s 72-hour beauty sale going on now.

Because we’re never ones to sleep on a great deal, we’ve rounded up some of the best on Black-owned beauty brands at Ulta’s Beauty Sale. The deals are only available online through the end of the day – the perfect excuse to take a break from work for a little retail therapy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion

Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $15.99, Online Only Deal - $9.59

If you haven’t discovered the wonder that is Black Girl Sunscreen, this is the perfect time to try. We’ve been singing the praises of Shontay Lundy’s Black Girl Sunscreen for a while. And now, her SPF 30 lotion formulated for people of color is on sale. We promise you, it’s worth every penny.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Juvia’s Place - The Coffee Shop Eyeshadow Palette

Juvia’s Place - The Coffee Shop Eyeshadow Palette

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $25, Online Only Deal - $17.50

Juvia’s Place is known for their stunning eyeshadows and The Coffee Shop Eyeshadow Palette is one of our favorites in the collection. This set of 16 neutral shades in matte and metallic finishes will help you create lots of great looks that will take you from your 9 to 5 to your night out.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Undefined Beauty - R&R Day Serum

Undefined Beauty - R&R Day Serum

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $28, Online Only Deal - $22.40

R&R Day Serum from Undefined Beauty is formulated with natural ingredients like Vitamin C and licorice root to brighten your complexion and reduce hyperpigmentation.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Camille Rose - Curl Maker Defining Gel

Camille Rose - Curl Maker Defining Gel

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $22.59, Online Only Deal - $15.81

Camille Rose Naturals’ Curl Maker Defining Gel is one of our favorites for the perfect wash and go. It’s made with marshmallow and agave leaf extract and has the perfect slip to leave you with curls that pop all day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Juvia’s Place - Culture 2 Eyeshadow Palette

Juvia’s Place - Culture 2 Eyeshadow Palette

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $38, Online Only Deal - $26.50

If you’re looking for bold eyeshadows, look no further than Juvia’s Place Culture 2 Eyeshadow Palette. This playful palette is loaded with greens, pinks, blues and more to make your eyes pop.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

CURLS - Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-In Conditioner

CURLS - Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-In Conditioner

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $12.99, Online Only Deal - $9.09

Show your dry hair a little love with the Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-In Conditioner from CURLS. The sulfate-free leave-in not only helps repair damaged tresses, it promotes healthy hair growth.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

UOMA Beauty - Stay Woke Concealer

UOMA Beauty - Stay Woke Concealer

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $25, Online Only Deal - $17.50

Make your dark under eye circles disappear with Stay Woke Concealer from UOMA Beauty. This creamy concealer comes in 20 shades that will leave you with a smooth, even complexion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

tgin - Green Tea Super Moist Leave In Conditioner

tgin - Green Tea Super Moist Leave In Conditioner

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $29.99, Online Only Deal - $17.99

Green Tea Super Moist from tgin is another one of our favorite leave-ins. Made with green tea and argan oil, it leaves your hair feeling smooth and frizz free. Oh, and it smells great too.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Keys Soulcare - Sheer Flush Cheek Tint

Keys Soulcare - Sheer Flush Cheek Tint

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $22, Online Only Deal - $15.40

Give your cheeks a healthy-looking glow with the Sheer Flush Cheek Tint from Alica Keys’ Keys Soulcare brand. Worn on its own or layered with your favorite blush, it gives your cheeks a perfect pop of color. It also works great as a lip tint.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

tgin - Honey Miracle Hair Mask Packet

tgin - Honey Miracle Hair Mask Packet

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $2.99, Online Only Deal - $1.79

The Honey Miracle Hair Mask Packet from tgin is a deep-conditioning treat for your tresses when you can’t make it to the salon. Raw honey, jojoba and olive oil are just a few of the natural ingredients that join forces to leave your hair feeling soft and more manageable.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Design Essentials - Scalp & Skin Care Anti-Itch and Tension Relief

Design Essentials - Scalp & Skin Care Anti-Itch and Tension Relief

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $9.99, Online Only Deal - $6.99

Formulated with tea tree and aloe, Design Essentials’ Anti-Itch and Tension Relief works on the skin and scalp and is made to moisturize and soothe itchiness.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

BeautyStat Cosmetics - Microbiome Barrier Repair Purifying Cleanser

BeautyStat Cosmetics - Microbiome Barrier Repair Purifying Cleanser

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $40, Online Only Deal - $40

We love BeautyStat’s Microbiome Barrier Repair Purifying Cleanser. It’s a gentle but hard working cleanser that helps remove makeup along with all of the dirt and grime of the day. To sweeten the deal, you get their Universal C Skin Refiner as a free gift with your online purchase.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

UOMA Beauty - Badass MF Lip Liner

UOMA Beauty - Badass MF Lip Liner

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $16, Online Only Deal - $11.20

The Badass MF Lip Liner from UOMA Beauty adds the perfect finishing touch to your lip look. It goes on smooth and blends beautifully with your lip color. This stuff is made to last all day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Juvia’s Place - Nubian Lash Egypt

Juvia’s Place - Nubian Lash Egypt

Image for article titled Try These Black-Owned Beauty Labels Now (While You Can Get Them On Sale)
Photo: Ulta.com

Regular Price - $13, Online Only Deal - $9.10

For great-looking lashes that won’t blow your budget, Juvia’s Place is where it’s at. We love the Nubian Lash in Egypt, a medium volume faux mink lash that looks great for day or night.

Advertisement

16 / 16