Trevor Noah, H.E.R., Big Sean, Oprah and More Come Together to Recognize Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Happy

Mental Happy Founder and CEO, Tamar Blue. Photo : Courtesy of Mental Happy

Mental Happy, the digital healthcare platform founded by Tamar Blue, is inviting 1,000 wellness professionals to host groups on the platform and is inviting all members to a free, community-wide support group on relationships, on Friday May 7th. A first-of-its-kind digital destination, MentalHappy is a safe, affordable, online community that provides positive peer support groups led by health and wellness professionals, along with science-backed toolkits and other premium features. Experienced leaders and coaches are able to host their groups on a secure, wellness-focused platform where they can connect directly with their members, own their data, feature their products and earn revenue—with zero initiation or membership fees for a limited time.

Their mission is to make mental health care an accessible and stigma-free reality for everyone and their platform is designed to provide people of all races, genders and economic statuses a safe and secure forum to talk emotional health, the challenges they face in their daily lives, and receive support from others who understand what they’re experiencing. For more information on how to join a support group or become a group leader, head on over to their website.

