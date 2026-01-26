Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

These Black Celebrities Rocked Amazing Outfits at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival

Boris Kodjoe, Danielle Brooks and Wniola Abioro were among the Black stars who were dressed to impress at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

By










Published

Getty Images

Park City, Utah is the place to be from January 22–February 1 for the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, a celebration of the latest independent films, documentaries and more. The festival is packed with panel discussions, parties and screenings, including documentaries about WNBA player Brittney Griner and Wu Tang Clan.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered

But while the weather in Park City was a lot colder than Hollywood, the stars still managed to look hot. Check out some of the flyest fashion from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Danielle Brooks

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Actress Danielle Brooks stuns in a floor-length black gown at the “If I Go Will They Miss Me” premiere on Jan. 24.

Erika Alexander

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura

Actress and “Living Single” star Erika Alexander is ready for the weather, layering her outerwear for the Rising Together: Women in Film’s 2026 Sundance Film Festival Brunch on Jan. 25.

Tessa Thompson

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson, star of Netflix’s recently released “His & Her,” arrived at the Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute To Founder Robert Redford looking smooth in suede.

T.I.

@thechriscarmona

#TI at #sundance2026

♬ Original Sound – Unknown

Rapper T.I. was spotted wearing winter white on the streets of Park City.

Danielle Brooks

Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

In another look, actress Danielle Brooks looked fabulous in fur at the 29th Annual SAGindie Actors Only Brunch at Sundance at Cafe Terigo on Jan. 25.

Kerry Washington

@thekerrywashington

🆘 in the mountains ⛰️ #Sundance

♬ original sound – trevor

Only “Scandal” star Kerry Washington could look this fabulous on the side of the road. The actress looks amazing in a fur vest and a wool skirt.

“Oh you handled it with this outfit,” wrote someone about the look on TikTok.

Rachel Eliza Griffiths

Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Poet and novelist Rachel Eliza Griffiths came out to support her hubby, novelist Salman Rushdie, at the premiere of “Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie.”

Boris Kodjoe

Photo by Hannah Turner-Harts/Deadline via Getty Images

Actor Boris Kodjoe goes aprés ski chic in a cozy sweater and cargo pants at the Deadline Hollywood Portrait Studio.

Eniola Abioro

Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

Model Eniola Abioro pairs a black blazer and slip dress at the 29th Annual SAGindie Actors Only Brunch at Sundance at Cafe Terigo.

Giancarlo Esposito

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura

Actor Giancarlo Esposito looks dapper topping off his look with a fedora at the Acura House of Energy

Lou Young III

Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

Comedian Lou Young III wears winter outerwear well, donning a camel coat and black leather gloves at the SAGindie Actors Only Brunch

Mel Mitchell

Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

Comedian and actress Mel Mitchell brightens up the 29th Annual SAGindie Actors Only Brunch in a beautiful green bodycon dress.

Street Style

Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Although the temps were cold, the street style at Sundance was hot.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

13 of The Most Iconic Film and TV Costumes By Black Designers!

13 of The Most Iconic Film and TV Costumes By Black Designers!

In Celebration of Carter’s Oscar nomination, here’s a list of 13 of the most iconic film and TV costumes by Black costume designers …
Continue Reading
These Ain’t Your Grandma’s MuuMuus

These Ain’t Your Grandma’s MuuMuus

As the Mrs. Roper trend takes over TikTok, we’re here to make sure your muumuu game is tight …
Continue Reading
Kanye West Issues Formal Apology to Black Community in National Newspaper Ad, But the Black Internet Is Split

Kanye West Issues Formal Apology to Black Community in National Newspaper Ad, But the Black Internet Is Split

Ye, fka Kanye West appears to have finally seen the error of his ways, but folks online aren’t being so quick to believe him …
Continue Reading
America Keeps Trying to Clean Up George Washington’s History, But We Won’t Forget the Nine He Enslaved

America Keeps Trying to Clean Up George Washington’s History, But We Won’t Forget the Nine He Enslaved

Removing a park exhibit honoring George Washington’s slaves doesn’t make him more venerable, it makes whitewashing history more obvious …
Continue Reading
Lemon Pepper Wings are So Popular in Georgia There Might Be a New Law For Them!

Lemon Pepper Wings are So Popular in Georgia There Might Be a New Law For Them!

Georgia lawmakers hope to become the first state with an official wing flavor with new legislation …
Continue Reading
Popular Texas Influencer Accused of Unthinkable Act With Toddler in Horrific Video

Popular Texas Influencer Accused of Unthinkable Act With Toddler in Horrific Video

Victor “Kandy Red Bread” Paillet is being held without bond after his ex-girlfriend allegedly found a video of him doing the unthinkable to her toddler …
Continue Reading
Why the Alex Pretti Shooting Might Trigger <i>Another</i> Government Shutdown

Why the Alex Pretti Shooting Might Trigger Another Government Shutdown

The U.S. is headed for another government shutdown as Democrats protest Trump and ICE shooting Alex Pretti in Minneapolis …
Continue Reading
Kenan and Kel Announce New Movie, And It's An Ode to A Classic Film

Kenan and Kel Announce New Movie, And It’s An Ode to A Classic Film

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell’s next movie will be ‘Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein’ …
Continue Reading
ICE Might Occupy Philly Next and Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About How They'll Be 'Welcomed'

ICE Might Occupy Philly Next and Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About How They’ll Be ‘Welcomed’

Residents, officials and social media users are warning ICE after rumors that federal agents may target Philly, with viral reactions, protests and public statements signaling the city won’t back down …
Continue Reading
ICE Isn’t Breaking the Law in Minnesota, It’s Much Worse

ICE Isn’t Breaking the Law in Minnesota, It’s Much Worse

ICE agents are conducting their own experiment in Minneapolis, pushing the gray areas of the law as far as they can …
Continue Reading
The Cost of Recording? Federal Agents Kill Man Filming on Minneapolis Street

The Cost of Recording? Federal Agents Kill Man Filming on Minneapolis Street

A 37-year-old ICU nurse was the victim of a deadly shooting while recording ICE protests in Minneapolis …
Continue Reading
Expert Breaks Down How Trump Has Skated the Law for His MAGA Agenda in His Second Term

Expert Breaks Down How Trump Has Skated the Law for His MAGA Agenda in His Second Term

A foreign policy expert explains the consequences of institutions failing to check Trump as he celebrates one year in office …
Continue Reading
When ICE Allegedly Uses Children as Bait, There Is No Moral Defense...

When ICE Allegedly Uses Children as Bait, There Is No Moral Defense…

When ICE agents allegedly begins to use children as leverage, the debate is no longer about policy. It is about humanity …
Continue Reading
Why Is Delroy Lindo Getting His First Oscar Nomination At 73? The Answer Is Both Simple And Complex.

Why Is Delroy Lindo Getting His First Oscar Nomination At 73? The Answer Is Both Simple And Complex.

Delroy Lindo’s “Sinners” performance was astounding! But with 40 films under his belt at 73 years old, he’s just now receiving his FIRST Oscar nomination …
Continue Reading
Why The Feds Are Now Looking for Gervonta Davis

Why The Feds Are Now Looking for Gervonta Davis

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Having failed to surrender, he is now sought by the U.S. Marshals as a fugitive …
Continue Reading
Athletes Who Became More Successful Than Their Professional Athlete Fathers!

Athletes Who Became More Successful Than Their Professional Athlete Fathers!

Some fathers passed down their athletic genes to their children, and some of their sons were SO good, they enjoyed even more success than their dad! …
Continue Reading
From Karamo Brown to Garcelle Beauvais: Why Black Stars Are Walking Away From Toxic, All-White Work Environments

From Karamo Brown to Garcelle Beauvais: Why Black Stars Are Walking Away From Toxic, All-White Work Environments

By skipping the final “Queer Eye” press run, Karamo Brown taught viewers a valuable lesson about standing up to mistreatment in white-led spaces …
Continue Reading
Civil Rights Lawyer: How a KKK Law is Being Used to Silence Two Black Women in Minneapolis

Civil Rights Lawyer: How a KKK Law is Being Used to Silence Two Black Women in Minneapolis

After a viral, nonviolent protest, federal authorities weaponized two civil rights laws to target prominent Black activists …
Continue Reading
Black Texas Teen <i>Finally</i> Exonerated 70 Years Later for a White Woman's Murder He Didn't Commit

Black Texas Teen Finally Exonerated 70 Years Later for a White Woman’s Murder He Didn’t Commit

Tommy Lee Walker of Texas was just 19 years old when he was executed for raping and murdering a white woman. 70 years later, he’s been exonerated …
Continue Reading
Cam'ron Told His Ex On-Air That She Was a 'Bad Investment,' and Social Media is Divided

Cam’ron Told His Ex On-Air That She Was a ‘Bad Investment,’ and Social Media is Divided

Rapper Cam’ron is once again making waves on social media for his viewpoints. Let’s break down why! …
Continue Reading