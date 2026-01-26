These Black Celebrities Rocked Amazing Outfits at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival

Park City, Utah is the place to be from January 22–February 1 for the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, a celebration of the latest independent films, documentaries and more. The festival is packed with panel discussions, parties and screenings, including documentaries about WNBA player Brittney Griner and Wu Tang Clan.
But while the weather in Park City was a lot colder than Hollywood, the stars still managed to look hot. Check out some of the flyest fashion from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Danielle Brooks
Actress Danielle Brooks stuns in a floor-length black gown at the “If I Go Will They Miss Me” premiere on Jan. 24.
Erika Alexander
Actress and “Living Single” star Erika Alexander is ready for the weather, layering her outerwear for the Rising Together: Women in Film’s 2026 Sundance Film Festival Brunch on Jan. 25.
Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson, star of Netflix’s recently released “His & Her,” arrived at the Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute To Founder Robert Redford looking smooth in suede.
T.I.
Rapper T.I. was spotted wearing winter white on the streets of Park City.
Danielle Brooks
In another look, actress Danielle Brooks looked fabulous in fur at the 29th Annual SAGindie Actors Only Brunch at Sundance at Cafe Terigo on Jan. 25.
Kerry Washington
Only “Scandal” star Kerry Washington could look this fabulous on the side of the road. The actress looks amazing in a fur vest and a wool skirt.
“Oh you handled it with this outfit,” wrote someone about the look on TikTok.
Rachel Eliza Griffiths
Poet and novelist Rachel Eliza Griffiths came out to support her hubby, novelist Salman Rushdie, at the premiere of “Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie.”
Boris Kodjoe
Actor Boris Kodjoe goes aprés ski chic in a cozy sweater and cargo pants at the Deadline Hollywood Portrait Studio.
Eniola Abioro
Model Eniola Abioro pairs a black blazer and slip dress at the 29th Annual SAGindie Actors Only Brunch at Sundance at Cafe Terigo.
Giancarlo Esposito
Actor Giancarlo Esposito looks dapper topping off his look with a fedora at the Acura House of Energy
Lou Young III
Comedian Lou Young III wears winter outerwear well, donning a camel coat and black leather gloves at the SAGindie Actors Only Brunch
Mel Mitchell
Comedian and actress Mel Mitchell brightens up the 29th Annual SAGindie Actors Only Brunch in a beautiful green bodycon dress.
Street Style
Although the temps were cold, the street style at Sundance was hot.
