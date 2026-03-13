Yale Scholar Warns Worst Is Yet to Come After Predicting Iran War and Trump Election Win Years Ago

For years, one Chinese professor was just another obscure academic on the internet, lecturing a classroom on the fall of empires and how power works. But as 2026 unfolds, the world is no longer just scrolling by his videos. The creator of a now wildly-popular YouTube channel didn’t just guess the future— he’s charting it with terrifying accuracy that now has the internet taking notes.

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Meet Jiang Xueqin, a Chinese-Canadian educator and writer. The Yale-educated professor, also known for his YouTube channel Predictive History which has amassed 1.95 million followers in just three years, was dubbed “China’s Nostradamus” for his chilling predictions.

The channel, “dedicated to exploring if “psycho-history” is indeed possible” per it’s description, answers the questions: “What does history teach us about our current predicament?” and “How much of the future can be predicted?” across 131 videos. And folks have noticed so far, he has been SPOT ON.

In his May 5, 2024, class, Jiang Xueqin explained to his Chinese high school students how Donald Trump would pick JD Vance— a first-term U.S. senator from Ohio— as his running mate in a YouTube video titled: “Geo-Strategy #3: How Empire is Destroying America.”

Trump announced Vance as his running mate months later on July 15, 2024.

In a video posted on May 17, 2024, Xueqin correctly predicted Donald Trump would win the presidential election that November.

Still not convinced?

Xueqin then went on to predict that America would invade Iran, telling his students, “The United States will go to war with Iran” on May 10, 2024. The U.S. and Israel are currently engaged in major combat operations in Iran.

Weeks later in another teaching on May 29, 2024, he hit the nail on the head on how Trump would justify his actions in a clip titled, “The Iran Trap.”

“Pretend that it’s March 2027 and Trump goes on TV and explains to the American public why the United States is fighting this war. And this is what Trumps says: ‘For the past year, there’s been violent protests in Iran,’” Xueqin predicted.

On Feb. 28, Trump said, “Iran is the number one state sponsor of terror and just recently killed tens of thousands of its own citizens on the streets as they protest.”

Now that he has captured the internet’s undivided attention, folks are taking note on what he says is coming up next, including his chilling 2024 prediction that “the United States will lose this war which will forever change the the global order.”

Xueqin uses tactics such as game theory, a mathematical framework that analyzes strategic interactions between rational decision-makers where one’s outcome depends on the actions of others, and detailed analysis of political patterns in history to predict future events.

“Given my analysis of how the war is progressing, I think that Iran has many more advantages over the United States,” he explained in a new interview explaining his predictions, detailing how Iran has “been preparing 20 years for this conflict.”

He added: “That’s the dire situation that Americans are facing right now.”