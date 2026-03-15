‘Euphoria’ Composer Labrinth Quits Show and Music Business, Now Fans Are Shook

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Labrinth attends the GQ Men Of The Year 2025 after party at 180 Thames on November 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British GQ)

Something has transpired on the set of HBO’s hit high school drama “Euphoria” that has caused Labrinth, the show’s primary composer from seasons one and two, to cut ties with the show ahead of its season three premiere on April 12, with an Instagram post that has folks online shook. Let’s get into it.

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In a recent Instagram post, the Black British singer and songwriter announced his exit from not only the show but the music industry as a whole.

“I’M DONE WITH THIS INDUSTRY. FUCK COLUMBIA. DOUBLE FUCK EUPHORIA. I’M OUT. THANK YOU AND GOOD NIGHT X,” the post read.

In the comments, fans and celebrities rushed to show their support for the musician. Pop singer Kesha wrote, “Take care of your peace, my love. You are loved and supported.”

“Euphoria won’t feel the same without your music,” wrote one fan.

Others noted that his departure would hit the music industry hard.

Romy Mars, daughter of Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola, added, “The industry needs you.”

This exit comes just two months after the artist released his fourth studio album with Columbia Records, “COSMIC OPERA ACT I,” and a year after Labrinth had announced his return to the show. At that time, he had also welcomed Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to the composing team.

“Another chapter in the ‘Euphoria’ universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love,” the previous post read.

Screenshot: Instagram/@labrinth

This only adds to the confusion regarding the sudden exit. While fans and industry insiders have shown support and begged Labrinth not to stop making music, many are also wondering what happened on the “Euphoria” set. Fans noticed the series’ nail artist, Natalie Minerva, in the comments expressing her frustrations with how she had been treated too.

“This really strikes a chord with me because I did the nails for season 2. I know I am not owed any job or project ever, and I also am aware that projects creatively shift, and with that, different teams can be implemented,” she wrote. “However, my nails were a large part of the ‘Euphoria’ season 2 beauty, and I pushed a ton of my own PR that I prepared toward Euphoria, which ultimately benefited the show.”

🚨@euphoriaHBO season two nail artist comments under Labrinth’s new post 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/TBkRDeAKJw — ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 (@euphoriacentral) March 14, 2026

Minerva added that creatives within the entertainment industry receive “subpar” treatment, noting she was cut from the show without further conversation.

Reacting to the drama, fans on X pointed the finger at showrunner and executive producer Sam Levinson.

“Sam levinson what did you do now?” asked one user.

“Whatever the fuck happened with labrinth i just know it’s Sam Levinson’s fault,” added another.

These assumptions may stem from reports that Levinson and the show’s leading lady, Zendaya, allegedly had a falling out in 2024 over Levinson’s 2023 HBO drama series “The Idol.” According to The Root, Zendaya was upset that Levinson was prioritizing “The Idol” over “Euphoria,” causing a rift between them.

Not only did Zendaya allegedly have a falling out with Levinson, but as we previously told you, insider sources claimed the “Challengers” star is refusing to do press with co-star Sydney Sweeney following Sweeney’s political alignment with the Republican Party.

With these alleged feuds in mind and Labrinth’s recent post, folks are calling for a tell-all documentary about the “bad vibes” surrounding the season three rollout.

“Yeah, I need someone to start making the tell-all documentary NOW and also throw that man in jail or something,” wrote @melanwisegirl on X.

Yeah I need someone to start making the tell all documentary NOW and also throw that man in jail or something https://t.co/NvZOQlAC6v — Tatyana 𓂃 ࣪˖ ִֶָ𐀔 ⚓︎ (@melanwisegirl) March 13, 2026

While others, like @kiwibri44, call for the show to be cancelled… completely.

“Cancel the season, I’m not playing. None of the cast want to be there, and they fucked over Labrinth… Sam Levison, you are going to hell.”

cancel the season i’m not playing



none of the cast even want to be there and they fucked over labrinth.. sam levinson you are going to hell https://t.co/cOIZgJZTPm pic.twitter.com/OSnC6au8Pr — ⋆｡˚𝓫𝓻𝓲❀˚｡⋆ (@kiwibri44) March 13, 2026