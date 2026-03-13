Dak Prescott and Sara Ramos Interesting Relationship Timeline

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott attend Rao’s Restaurant and Fini’s Pizza 2025 Big Game Pop-Up powered by Clover on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Fini & Rao’s Big Game Pop-Up)

It was supposed to be a fairytale finish at Lake Como, Italy, but for Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos. No one expected the couple to go from upcoming “I do’s” to “It’s over.” The shocking split has fans with questions about a relationship timeline that isn’t adding up, even questioning whether the prenup battle was the final straw. We’re taking a deep dive into how this NFL power couple went from a high-profile engagement to a public breakup that has people talking.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Bakari Sellers: Why Elon Musk Should Scare Everyone To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Bakari Sellers: Why Elon Musk Should Scare Everyone

September – November 2023: Social Media Relationship Hard Launch

Sara Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott were spotted together at her 30th birthday at a Dallas Cowboys game. Fans and media outlets were clocking that Ramos was the new woman in his life.

A week later, Ramos posted on her Instagram page that the new couple was expecting their first child. “A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth,” she wrote in her caption, underneath her black-and-white maternity photos.“Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you.”

Dak wrote in the comments, “God makes no mistakes, and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ” he responded. “I love you, and y’all can always count on me Let’s do this, Mama.”

2024: Baby No.1

Feb. 22, 2024 — In an Instagram post, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose Prescott. The new baby has become their “biggest blessing,” as they pivot from being a rumored couple into full-on family mode.

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 8: Quarterbacks Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys holding his baby MJ talks with his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos with running back Ezekiel Elliott #15 looking on following a joint practice at with the Los Angeles Rams at Cowboys training camp on August 8, 2024 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Spring 2024 – While attending red-carpet events together, the pair confirmed they’re working toward building a family.

The Proposal

October 2024: After over a year of dating, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott popped the question to Sarah Ramos in a setting that perfectly suited the couple: the golf course. The quarterback made the moment special by hiding the ring in a golf ball and got down on one knee. Their daughter MJ wore a shirt that read, “Mommy, Daddy has a question for you.”

“Mine Forever!!!! The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for! Thank you, God for this Blessing and Family! I Love you @sarahjane4EVER!” he wrote on Instagram caption with photos of the proposal.

Second Baby Announcement

May 22, 2025 – According to Bleacher Report, Dak Prescott and his new fiancée, Sara Jane Ramos, announced the birth of their second child, Aurora Rayne Prescott.

Wedding Planning

Late 2025 – The couple locked in an upscale destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy, set for April 10, 2026, with 250 guests invited.

Wedding Announcement Gone Wrong

March 2026: Weeks leading up to the wedding in Lake Como, Italy, the couple made the tough decision to call off their wedding. According to TMZ, the couple told their 250 guest that they would no longer be exchanging nuptials and asked for prayers after having to make this “difficult decision.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers.”

The email was signed, “Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott.”

So, Why Did Dak Prescott and Sara Jane Ramos Call It Quits?

Infidelity appears to be the driving force behind the split. While early rumors suggested the couple canceled their Italy wedding over a prenup dispute, Ramos quickly shut that down, writing on Instagram, “This had nothing to do with a prenup,” she wrote on her Instagram story via People. “I hope we can put that rumor to rest now.”

Both 32, the former couple recently celebrated a joint bachelor-bachelorette party in the Bahamas. It was rumored that the quarterback stayed behind after their friends left, where Ramos found out that Prescott was using “incognito” social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and exes.

According to Page Six, Ramos believed Prescott had a history of communicating with other women, but stayed with him, hoping that he would get his act together for the sake of their family. The two share daughters, Margaret, 2, and Aurora, 10 months.

We will keep our eyes out for any further updates.