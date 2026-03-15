Resurfaced Video of Tyriq Withers Showing His Black Greek Pride is Now Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Tyriq Withers attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Reminders Of Him” at Hollywood Legion Theater on March 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Tyriq Withers may be Hollywood’s “It” boy, but the “Reminders of Him” star has social media running in circles after a video surfaced of him strolling with his Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. brothers. While some fans were shocked to discover his fraternity affiliation, many were amused to see him lean into his “Ice Cold” persona captured in a throwback video of him at a college party. From “thirsty” tweets to acknowledgement of Black Greek pride, the internet is officially obsessed with seeing the young actor give off major “main character energy.”

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Before he began his journey as a leading man, Withers was a standout student at Florida State University. Long before the red carpets, he was building a community through his YouTube channel, TyriqTV, where his humor and charm gained him a following that went far beyond his Tallahassee campus. Becoming a member of the Iota Delta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in Spring 2018, folks who have been following him since the beginning weren’t surprised to see him holding down the line with his brothers.

After completing his Bachelor’s degree, Withers moved to Atlanta to pursue a career in entertainment. Betting on himself, he landed a role in Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” followed by recurring roles on Hulu’s college series “Tell Me Lies,” the “The Game” revival on Paramount+, and Amazon Prime’s reboot “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Most recently, he has gained widespread recognition for his role in the Jordan Peele-produced horror film “HIM,” where he co-stars alongside Marlon Wayans.

In the resurfaced video, Withers was seen getting down with his frat brothers as he was strolling, showing off their signature moves. “Dis been my man idk what y’all talking bout,” one TikTok creator posted in the caption. As the video racked up numbers, fans were sharing their love for the young Alpha man across the internet.

Beyond his ‘Ice Cold” moves, fans were swooning over his charisma, with one fan making an interesting observation. “He’s so Peter Kavinsky coded,” one TikTok user commented. For those who aren’t familiar, the fan was comparing the actor to be the ultimate “Internet Boyfriend” archetype – the charming, athletic, and emotionally available man. Honestly? We can see it, too!

@vibewithvalencia Y’all go support my fellow FSU Black Alumni in his new movie Reminders of Him😌✨🍢 *Sidenote* I miss Market Wednesday 🤧. But between no real union and the pandemic hitting, I feel a little cheated out my FSU experience ngl 😭 ♬ original sound – Vibe With Valencia

The praise continued to pour in, with another fan adding, “He is having the time of his life for real.” Over on X (formerly Twitter), folks were equally stunned, with one user posting, “Today years old finding out he’s an Alpha.”

Today years old finding out he’s an alpha 💀 — AJ (@black_bettyc) March 13, 2026

Withers’ frat brothers all over the internet were dropping tons of their fraternity hand gesture 🤙🏾while showing love to Withers while keeping it “Ice Cold” with his moves.