Why Former Illinois ‘Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard is Leaving Her State and Her Party Behind

Hate her or love her, it seems former “Super Mayor” Tiffany Henyard of Dolton, Ill., has no plans to give up her life as a politician. In a shocking twist, the controversial ex-Democrat is now seeking local office in a totally different state, and that’s not all…

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“How y’all doing? It’s your favorite super mayor… the people’s everything, and yes, I am now a Georgia peach,” Henyard announced during a Facebook livestream this week. Apparently, she is in the middle of her own “Project Phoenix,” as she tries to rebrand from the slew of previous controversies tied to her name.

We’ve been keeping you up to date with all the drama surrounding Henyard. From being accused of stealing $1.9 million and allegedly misusing taxpayer money for personal trips to Las Vegas to accusations of sexual harassment to a state-wide probe into her office expenses, it’s safe to say folks in Illinois know Henyard a little too well.

Dolton residents overwhelmingly voted her out of office last year. Now, she’s back! This time, Henyard plans to run in the well-known Fulton County, Ga., race for the Board of Commissioners, and she’s doing so as a Republican.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Henyard has qualified for the general primary election for the District 5 seat in the Board of Commissioners race set to go down on May 19. Records state she’ll be the only registered Republican on the ballot against four Democrats. She’s notably listed as a “businesswoman.”

Heynard teased her future in the race, claiming that people in the community have already been talking to her about the change they’d like to see.

“There’s a lot going on here,” Henyard continued on Facebook. “I want people to know that I am aware of it. People been coming in my clothing store telling me all about it, all the things they want fixing and changing, and I just want to be the change for the community that I now live in.”

Henyard is set to make things official with an announcement on Friday (March 13). But already, folks online gave frightening warnings to Georgia voters.

“I want to put Americans on high alert,” began @geebabyteacup3 on TikTok. “She thinks she can come down to Georgia. Out of all the counties, she decided that she wants to go and perform in Fulton County. She must’ve said, ‘Which county in Georgia is full of fraud?’”

“Toxic woman! Run away from her,” @fogarbre tweeted.

Another user warned residents of Heynard’s new home state that they could be next in line to pay for her vacations.

“Wait – the corrupt ex Mayor Tiffany Henyard was run out of town under investigation in Illinois & Fulton County, GA just certified her to run for Counry Comissioner,” @mrsrdc1 said on X. “Georgia – specifically Fulton County – do you really want to support her fancy personal budget next?”