Ray J’s Mom Says She Knows ‘The Truth’ About the Kardashians in Attack Over Latest Legal Fight

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 31: Singer Ray J (R) and his mother Sonja Bates-Norwood attend WE tv’s premiere of “Kendra On Top” and “Driven To Love” at Estrella Sunset on March 31, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)

While Ray J continues his legal battle against Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, his family is doing what they can to support him in it. His mother, Sonja Norwood, is speaking out against the famous family and pushing back on some recent claims they made against her son—and she’s not holding back!

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If you’ll remember, we previously told you that the “Last Wish” singer was being sued by the famous mother-daughter duo for defamation in October 2025. As a result, Ray hit them with a countersuit, arguing that their case was mostly about “publicity, power and punishment” rather than defamation. He also said that both Kim and Kris have spent “two decades peddling the false story” that the infamous 2007 sex tape between him and Kim, which launched her stardom, was leaked and not consensually agreed upon to be released by all three of them.

Now, the reality TV stars are denying Ray J’s claims, as evidenced in new court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday. In them, Kim and Kris called Ray’s allegations false, with the former star saying she’s suffered mental and reputational hits due to his lies.

“His claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public and file a ‘fake’ lawsuit against the porn company that released it to ‘create buzz’ is a lie,” Kim said in her official declaration.

Kris added: “As a mother, the notion that I orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving my daughter, or was in any way involved in the creation or distribution of any sex tapes, is not only entirely untrue but deeply offensive and harmful and has haunted me for decades.”

Now, Ray J’s mother, Sonja, is combating their narrative and asking the question: if they didn’t devise all of this and leak the tape, who did? She’s also making it clear that she’s behind her son and his efforts to bring the truth to light and will be there no matter how long it takes.

“I am no longer going to sit back and watch my son be ‘dogged’ on social media over this matter when @rayj and I, Kris and Kim, and many others know the truth,” she wrote in part in a post to Instagram. “And Kris, momager, you said you didn’t orchestrate the release of the tape. Then who did?”

Sonja continued: “I support @rayj and his journey to bring the truth forward. I have witnessed this journey for many years, and however long it takes, whether it becomes a long journey or a difficult battle, we will stay on that path until the voices that have distorted the truth are publicly revealed. And if that truth journey must continue all the way to the doorstep of God’s judgement, then so be it.”

Once social media got wind of her words, they were split on whether to side with her. Some believe that Ray J is the one who keeps this story in the news.

“Get over it! Ray J is the only one who still brings that up,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“Who’s dragging him? he’s the one that keeps talking about it we forgot,” said another.

Others think Norwood is doing the right thing by speaking up for her son against the Kardashian media machine.

“That’s right Mrs. Norwood stand up for your son @rayj The Kardashians are witches. Fight against that darkness they’ve been operating in, I know yall are believers and with that you cannot loose. It’s gonna work in his favor!” one other user wrote.

Added another: “Sonja really be out the way so you know it’s real when she speaks.”