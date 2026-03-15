Proof That There’s Nothing Oscar Nominee Teyana Taylor Can’t Do

Teyana Taylor at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

There’s no way you can be walking around on planet Earth right now and not have heard the name Teyana Taylor. We’ve been watching her in awe on stage since she was a teenager. Now the singer-dancer-actor-fashionista is having her moment, dominating the headlines with her Oscar-nominated performance in “One Battle After Another.”

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Whether she’s turning heads with her amazing red carpet style or leaving us speechless after an amazing on-screen performance, this is Teyana Taylor’s world right now, and we’re all just living in it. While we wait eagerly to see how Oscar night turns out for her, we’re going to celebrate everything we love about quadruple threat, Teyana Taylor.

“My Super Sweet 16”

We should have known Teyana Taylor was going to be a star when we got our first glimpse of her during an episode of “My Super Sweet 16.” The New York City native made a grand entrance in a life-sized Barbie doll box and treated the guests at her party to a high-energy performance that showed off her incredible dance talent. The crowd loved every minute of it, and Taylor knew it.

“My entrance was crazy. My dance was dope. Everybody was loving it,” she said in the episode.

We couldn’t agree more.

“Ring The Alarm”

Taylor’s dance moves caught the attention of the music industry when she was just a teenager. She choreographed the video for Beyoncé’s “Ring the Alarm” when she was just 15 years old. In an interview with Fat Joe and Jadakiss, Taylor said she got involved with the project because Bey wanted to learn the chicken noodle soup dance. She said she was thrilled to get the opportunity to work with an iconic artist at such a young age, and she was never afraid to give her honest opinion about the steps.

“I was bossy, but it was always for the best,” she said.

A Fashion Force

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Thom Browne and Teyana Taylor attend the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Since she stepped onto the scene,Taylor has established herself as one to watch on the red carpet. Whether she’s wearing a sexy, form-fitting gown or tailored menswear, everything she wears looks absolutely amazing. Here, she poses with designer Thom Browne at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. Taylor served as host for the event.

Always Red Carpet Ready

Getty Images

One of our favorite things about Teyana Taylor’s style is that she’s never afraid to take risks. Every red carpet appearance is a unique expression of her style that leaves everyone talking.

“Cherish The Day”

You can’t talk about Teyana Taylor’s talent without talking about her amazing voice. She’s released four studio albums, “VII” (2014), “K.T.S.E.” (2018), “The Album” (2020) and “Escape Room” (2025). But she damn near broke the internet with a sultry cover of Sade’s hit song, “Cherish The Day” that even hardcore fans couldn’t deny.

“As someone who LOVES Sade I really like this 🤷🏽‍♀️,” wrote someone on TikTok.

Commanding the Stage

When she puts her dance moves and her voice together, Teyana Taylor puts on one hell of a show. Her 2023 performance at Afro-Punk festival in Brooklyn went viral, with some comparing her to an iconic artist with extraordinary stage presence –Janet Jackson.

“She’s the janet of our generation,” wrote someone on TikTok.

Mom of Two

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Teyana Taylor and Rue Rose Shumpert at The Creative Impact Awards And 10 Directors To Watch Brunch presented by Variety during the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival at The Parker Palm Springs on January 04, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Besides being an incredibly talented performer, Teyana Taylor is also a mom to daughters Junie (10) and Rue (5), whom she shares with ex-husband Iman Shumpert.

The Mom Salon

She may be a international superstar, but Teyana Taylor is always there for her girls and keeps them camera-ready at all time. In an episode of their reality show, Taylor showed ex-husband Iman Shumpert how to style baby Junie’s hair, taking a toothbrush to her baby hairs to make sure her edges are laid just right.

“1001”

In 2023, Taylor played a mother who goes on a run with her son after she kidnaps him from foster care in the Peacock film “1001.” Although it didn’t get much critical acclaim, those who saw the film loved Taylor’s heartfelt performance.

“Our good sis Teyana Taylor did her mf thang in this movie!!!” TikToker @kobkoolin said in a post.

“Straw”

In the summer of 2025, Taylor played Det. Kay Raymond, a law enforcement officer who does what she can to help a single mother who finds herself in trouble in Tyler Perry’s psychological thriller “Straw.” While the internet was divided on how they felt about the film, Taylor’s powerful performance left fans talking.

“She carried the movie idcc 😩” wrote someone on TikTok.

“One Battle After Another”

Taylor hit the big screen again in 2025, starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro playing Perfidia, a revolutionary who is battling postpartum depression in the Paul Thomas Anderson film “One Battle After Another.” Critics praised her performance of such a complex character, calling it her “breakout role.”

Golden Globe Winner

Teyana Taylor at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Taylor took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “One Battle After Another” at the 2026 awards. In an emotional speech, she encouraged other female entertainers of color by telling them that their voices matter. She went on to express her appreciation for the honor on social media the next day.

“I’ve been at this for 20 years, so this award doesn’t only represent this role… it represents every season, every sacrifice, every yes, every no, and all the love and life I’ve poured into my work and into others along the way,” she wrote in a Jan. 12 post on Instagram.

2026 Time Women of the Year Gala

Teyana Taylor at the TIME 2026 Women of the Year Gala held at The West Hollywood EDITION on March 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

In 2026, Taylor was recognized for her contributions to the entertainment industry when she was named one of Time Magazine’s Women of the Year. She shared her appreciation for the honor in her acceptance speech.

”I’m just so honored that I get to just be here with you all tonight—and honestly, every other amazing woman that is sitting here as well,” she said.