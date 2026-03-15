Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

Proof That There’s Nothing Oscar Nominee Teyana Taylor Can’t Do

She can act, dance and sing with the best of them and always looks great while doing it. We’re paying tribute to Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor.

By










Published

Teyana Taylor at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

There’s no way you can be walking around on planet Earth right now and not have heard the name Teyana Taylor. We’ve been watching her in awe on stage since she was a teenager. Now the singer-dancer-actor-fashionista is having her moment, dominating the headlines with her Oscar-nominated performance in “One Battle After Another.”

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard’s $53.2 billion

Whether she’s turning heads with her amazing red carpet style or leaving us speechless after an amazing on-screen performance, this is Teyana Taylor’s world right now, and we’re all just living in it. While we wait eagerly to see how Oscar night turns out for her, we’re going to celebrate everything we love about quadruple threat, Teyana Taylor.

“My Super Sweet 16”

We should have known Teyana Taylor was going to be a star when we got our first glimpse of her during an episode of “My Super Sweet 16.” The New York City native made a grand entrance in a life-sized Barbie doll box and treated the guests at her party to a high-energy performance that showed off her incredible dance talent. The crowd loved every minute of it, and Taylor knew it.

“My entrance was crazy. My dance was dope. Everybody was loving it,” she said in the episode.

We couldn’t agree more.

“Ring The Alarm”

Taylor’s dance moves caught the attention of the music industry when she was just a teenager. She choreographed the video for Beyoncé’s “Ring the Alarm” when she was just 15 years old. In an interview with Fat Joe and Jadakiss, Taylor said she got involved with the project because Bey wanted to learn the chicken noodle soup dance. She said she was thrilled to get the opportunity to work with an iconic artist at such a young age, and she was never afraid to give her honest opinion about the steps.

“I was bossy, but it was always for the best,” she said.

A Fashion Force

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Thom Browne and Teyana Taylor attend the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Since she stepped onto the scene,Taylor has established herself as one to watch on the red carpet. Whether she’s wearing a sexy, form-fitting gown or tailored menswear, everything she wears looks absolutely amazing. Here, she poses with designer Thom Browne at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. Taylor served as host for the event.

Always Red Carpet Ready

Getty Images

One of our favorite things about Teyana Taylor’s style is that she’s never afraid to take risks. Every red carpet appearance is a unique expression of her style that leaves everyone talking.

“Cherish The Day”

@teyanataylorarchived

She sounds so good singing this song 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #teyanataylor #sade #cherishtheday

♬ original sound – Teyana Archived 💞

You can’t talk about Teyana Taylor’s talent without talking about her amazing voice. She’s released four studio albums, “VII” (2014), “K.T.S.E.” (2018), “The Album” (2020) and “Escape Room” (2025). But she damn near broke the internet with a sultry cover of Sade’s hit song, “Cherish The Day” that even hardcore fans couldn’t deny.

“As someone who LOVES Sade I really like this 🤷🏽‍♀️,” wrote someone on TikTok.

Commanding the Stage

@teyanataylorarchived

SHE OWNS THAT STAGE 🔥 #teyanataylor #afropunk #brooklynnyc #afropunkfestival #festival #liveperformance #rnbartist #choreography #dancemoves #festivalseason #headliner #rnb #popular #rnb #rnbmusic #chrisbrown #aaronpierre #jasminesullivan #performance #hiphopculture #trending #viral #fypシ #dance #sza #dancetrend #concerts #arilennox #HER #tour #usher #fyp #celebrity #teyanatayloredit #onstage

♬ original sound – Teyana Archived 💞

When she puts her dance moves and her voice together, Teyana Taylor puts on one hell of a show. Her 2023 performance at Afro-Punk festival in Brooklyn went viral, with some comparing her to an iconic artist with extraordinary stage presence –Janet Jackson.

“She’s the janet of our generation,” wrote someone on TikTok.

Mom of Two

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Teyana Taylor and Rue Rose Shumpert at The Creative Impact Awards And 10 Directors To Watch Brunch presented by Variety during the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival at The Parker Palm Springs on January 04, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Besides being an incredibly talented performer, Teyana Taylor is also a mom to daughters Junie (10) and Rue (5), whom she shares with ex-husband Iman Shumpert.

The Mom Salon

She may be a international superstar, but Teyana Taylor is always there for her girls and keeps them camera-ready at all time. In an episode of their reality show, Taylor showed ex-husband Iman Shumpert how to style baby Junie’s hair, taking a toothbrush to her baby hairs to make sure her edges are laid just right.

“1001”

@kobkoolin

Our good sis Teyana Taylor did her mf thang in this movie!!! What were yall thoughts? #SayItAintSoKO #KoCommentates #TeyanaTaylor #AThousandAndOne #MovieBreakDown #MovieReview #PlotTwist #FYP #ForYouPage #Atlanta

♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound

In 2023, Taylor played a mother who goes on a run with her son after she kidnaps him from foster care in the Peacock film “1001.” Although it didn’t get much critical acclaim, those who saw the film loved Taylor’s heartfelt performance.

“Our good sis Teyana Taylor did her mf thang in this movie!!!” TikToker @kobkoolin said in a post.

“Straw”

@aepnathqn

BET || #teyanataylor #teyanatayloredit #straw #strawmovie #strawedit #viral #foryoupage #fypシ Teyana Taylor edit Straw movie netflix

♬ original sound – nathan

In the summer of 2025, Taylor played Det. Kay Raymond, a law enforcement officer who does what she can to help a single mother who finds herself in trouble in Tyler Perry’s psychological thriller “Straw.” While the internet was divided on how they felt about the film, Taylor’s powerful performance left fans talking.

“She carried the movie idcc 😩” wrote someone on TikTok.

“One Battle After Another”

@hbomaxau

Nobody does the revolution like Teyana Taylor. #OneBattleAfterAnother #GoldenGlobes #WhatToWatch

♬ original sound – HBO Max Australia

Taylor hit the big screen again in 2025, starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro playing  Perfidia, a revolutionary who is battling postpartum depression in the Paul Thomas Anderson film “One Battle After Another.” Critics praised her performance of such a complex character, calling it her “breakout role.”

Golden Globe Winner

Teyana Taylor at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Taylor took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “One Battle After Another” at the 2026 awards. In an emotional speech, she encouraged other female entertainers of color by telling them that their voices matter. She went on to express her appreciation for the honor on social media the next day.

“I’ve been at this for 20 years, so this award doesn’t only represent this role… it represents every season, every sacrifice, every yes, every no, and all the love and life I’ve poured into my work and into others along the way,” she wrote in a Jan. 12 post on Instagram.

2026 Time Women of the Year Gala

Teyana Taylor at the TIME 2026 Women of the Year Gala held at The West Hollywood EDITION on March 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

In 2026, Taylor was recognized for her contributions to the entertainment industry when she was named one of Time Magazine’s Women of the Year. She shared her appreciation for the honor in her acceptance speech.

 ”I’m just so honored that I get to just be here with you all tonight—and honestly, every other amazing woman that is sitting here as well,” she said. 

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Oscars 2026: See The Most Stunning Looks from Black Hollywood's Finest

Oscars 2026: See The Most Stunning Looks from Black Hollywood’s Finest

From the historic style of the “Sinners” cast to breathtaking debuts, see how Black Hollywood’s most powerful icons took over the Dolby Theatre …
Continue Reading
Films That Prove Oscar-Nominated Ruth E. Carter is the Queen of Costume Design

Films That Prove Oscar-Nominated Ruth E. Carter is the Queen of Costume Design

As we wait to see if Ruth E. Carter will win the award for Best Costume Design for “Sinners,” we’re looking back at the iconic films that have defined her legendary career …
Continue Reading
Resurfaced Video of Tyriq Withers Showing His Black Greek Pride is Now Viral

Resurfaced Video of Tyriq Withers Showing His Black Greek Pride is Now Viral

The “Reminders of Him” actor is trending after fans rediscover a throwback video of him strolling with his fraternity brothers …
Continue Reading
'Euphoria' Composer Labrinth Quits Show and Music Business, Now Fans Are Shook

‘Euphoria’ Composer Labrinth Quits Show and Music Business, Now Fans Are Shook

Fans of the hit HBO drama “Euphoria” are shook after the show’s composer, Labrinth, suddenly cut ties with the high school series …
Continue Reading
What We Now Know About Chadwick Boseman's Heartbreaking Snub at the 2021 Oscars

What We Now Know About Chadwick Boseman’s Heartbreaking Snub at the 2021 Oscars

Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Simone Boseman, reveals the oscar speech she had prepared in 2021 …
Continue Reading
Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker's Messy Divorce Finally Reaches a Conclusion

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker’s Messy Divorce Finally Reaches a Conclusion

The testy divorce between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker has finally come to an end. Here’s the latest in their unfortunate saga! …
Continue Reading
You'll Never Believe What Happened to Keke Palmer at SXSW Panel

You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Keke Palmer at SXSW Panel

Fans of the actress are speaking out following the shocking ordeal in Texas on Friday, and they’re asking all the right questions! …
Continue Reading
Dak Prescott and Sara Ramos Interesting Relationship Timeline

Dak Prescott and Sara Ramos Interesting Relationship Timeline

Dak Prescott and Sara Jane Ramos made headlines on their shocking breakup. Let’s examine how they went from an anticipated fairytale wedding to calling it quits …
Continue Reading
Why Former Illinois ‘Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard is Leaving Her State and Her Party Behind

Why Former Illinois ‘Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard is Leaving Her State and Her Party Behind

Now, ex-Mayor Henyard plans to run in the well-known Fulton County, Ga. race for the Board of Commissioners, and she’s doing so as a Republican …
Continue Reading
Ex-DOGE Staffers Admit Using AI to Gut Diversity Programs, Federal Grants

Ex-DOGE Staffers Admit Using AI to Gut Diversity Programs, Federal Grants

DOGE staffers’ shocking depositions about their efforts to bring efficiency to government revealed that a former employee couldn’t even define DEI …
Continue Reading
Yale Scholar Warns Worst Is Yet to Come After Predicting Iran War and Trump Election Win Years Ago

Yale Scholar Warns Worst Is Yet to Come After Predicting Iran War and Trump Election Win Years Ago

‘China’s Nostradamus,’ who foresaw Trump’s win and Iran war, issued predictions about America’s future in 2024, and many are starting to believe him …
Continue Reading
Jasmine Crockett Just Reminded Us What Black Women's Leadership Looks Like

Jasmine Crockett Just Reminded Us What Black Women’s Leadership Looks Like

Jasmine Crockett’s Senate campaign reminds us that real political change is never built in a single race …
Continue Reading
Black America Divided Over ‘End’ of Target Boycott As Big Debates Ignite Across the Internet

Black America Divided Over ‘End’ of Target Boycott As Big Debates Ignite Across the Internet

Black folks online are divided on whether the national Target boycott is actually over and who has the authority to call a quits …
Continue Reading
This Political Odd Couple Reached Across the Aisle to Pass a Historic Housing Bill in the Senate

This Political Odd Couple Reached Across the Aisle to Pass a Historic Housing Bill in the Senate

Republican Tim Scott and Democrat Elizabeth Warren have teamed up to make housing more affordable for Americans …
Continue Reading
Family Claims Black Man Left Bleeding Out While EMS Treated White Cop’s ‘Anxiety Attack’

Family Claims Black Man Left Bleeding Out While EMS Treated White Cop’s ‘Anxiety Attack’

A Black man who was shot by Bridgeport police and later died had to wait 10 extra minutes for an ambulance after a cop took the first one to treat her anxiety …
Continue Reading
Ray J's Mom Says She Knows ‘The Truth’ About the Kardashians in Attack Over Latest Legal Fight

Ray J’s Mom Says She Knows ‘The Truth’ About the Kardashians in Attack Over Latest Legal Fight

As the legal back and forth between Ray J, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner rages on, his mother is entering the chat and speaking her peace! …
Continue Reading
Rappers Try to Stop a Black Texas Man's Execution Based on His Song Lyrics

Rappers Try to Stop a Black Texas Man’s Execution Based on His Song Lyrics

Rappers are banding together to advocate for a Texas man set to be executed next month largely due to his incriminating song lyrics …
Continue Reading
After the 'End' of the Target Boycott, Organizer Nina Turner Says CVS is Next

After the ‘End’ of the Target Boycott, Organizer Nina Turner Says CVS is Next

Former Ohio Sen. Nina Turner is calling on Black folks to stop spending at another billion-dollar corporation after a Tennessee Senate bill is causing a stir …
Continue Reading
A Full Timeline Of Singer D4vd's Mysterious Case of Celeste Rivas' Death

A Full Timeline Of Singer D4vd’s Mysterious Case of Celeste Rivas’ Death

D4vd was named a “target” in the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas. Now, we’re catching you up on everything you might’ve missed until now …
Continue Reading
We Loved "Sinners," But Ryan Coogler, We Need You to Answer These Questions

We Loved “Sinners,” But Ryan Coogler, We Need You to Answer These Questions

While ‘Sinners’ prepares to make potential Oscars history on Sunday, there a still some fun questions that the film doesn’t answer. Let’s get into it! …
Continue Reading