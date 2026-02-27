A Full Timeline Of Singer D4vd’s Mysterious Case of Celeste Rivas’ Death

It’s been over five months since a 15-year-old’s dead body was found stuffed inside a Tesla in Los Angeles. But while no one has been arrested in connection to the tragic case of Celeste Rivas, new grisly details concerning her death are only raising more questions.

D4vd, a 20-year-old Texas singer, was romantically linked to Rivas before and after her death, and it wasn’t until an investigative grand jury formed late last year that he was officially named a suspect. Here’s a full timeline of exactly how we got to this point:

Who Is D4vd?

David “D4vd” Burke first rose to fame with his 2022 track “Romantic Homicide,” which now has over 202 million views on YouTube. The following year, the Texas singer opened up for SZA’s SOS Tour and has since amassed a huge following online. His music has been featured on Amazon Prime’s “Invincible” soundtrack and he has also collaborated with Korean boy band Stray Kids, Fortnite and Spanish singer Kali Uchis.

Rivas Goes Missing

Rivas ran away from her California home when she was only 13. Her loved ones reported her missing, noting that wasn’t the first time the teenager had run away. According to KABC, Rivas called home at the end of May 2024, but she had not been heard from since. Over a year passed before her decomposed body was found.

Decomposed Body Is Found Inside D4vd’s Tesla

On Sep. 8, 2025, Los Angeles police were called to an impound lot, TMZ first reported. In the car, authorities discovered a severely decomposed body chopped into pieces, wrapped in plastic and stuffed inside the trunk of a Tesla.

Identifying Rivas’ Body

It took days for officials to identify Rivas’ body, given the state of the decomposition. At first, all that was released to the public was the fact that the victim had “Shhh…” tattooed in red ink on her right index finger. TMZ soon confirmed D4vd has the same tattoo in black ink.

Rivas’ Mother Speaks Out

TMZ spoke to Rivas’ mother after her body was found. The mother confirmed Rivas had a red-ink tattoo on one of her fingers. She also confirmed her daughter had a boyfriend named David. Rivas was remembered by her family as a “beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend,” according to GoFundMe. The fundraising campaign has raised more than $24,000 of a $28,000 goal.

Musical Connections Between D4vd, Rivas

As early as 2023, D4vd allegedly made references to Rivas in his music and even posted pictures with her. According to TMZ, D4vd confessed his love for a person named Celeste — the first name of the victim — in a leaked song from Dec. 2023. Although it’s unclear if D4vd’s Celeste is the same as the deceased, the song’s lyrics paint an interesting picture:

“Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I’m obsessed… Oh, Celeste / Afraid you’ll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed / But I digress,” D4vd sings.

D4vd Cancels World Tour

D4vd canceled the remaining dates on his “Withered World Tour” after news of Rivas’ discovery. He was set to appear in Los Angeles on Sept. 20 and at the L.A. Grammy Museum on Sept. 24. Those dates were quietly removed from the venue websites, Variety reported.

Sponsorships End for D4vd

Since the discovery, artists and brands have distanced themselves from D4vd. His collaboration with Kali Uchis is being pulled, and he’s been dropped from campaigns with Hollister and Crocs, Men’s Journal reported.

Police Raid D4vd’s Rental Home

According to the Daily Mail, D4vd broke his lease and moved out of his $4 million mansion he was renting in Los Angeles. Police searched the rental home on Sept. 17. after movers were spotted at the Hollywood Hills home hauling the singer’s belongings out days prior.

D4vd Hires a Legal Team

D4vd hired Blair Berk, a criminal defense attorney whose reputation proceeds him, according to the New York Post. Berk previously defended folks like Kanye West, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and Harvey Weinstein. The latter of whom was convicted of rape and sentenced to prison in 2023, the Guardian reported.

D4vd Moves Property Deeds

TMZ reported D4vd transferred two of his property deeds to his mother. The singer made the changes back in September on the 18th and 22nd. Sept. 18 is notably the same day Los Angeles cops searched a home he was renting. The deeds have been added two a trust in D4vd’s mom’s name. It’s a move that has several people speculating on what the move means legally

Rental Owner Hires a Personal Investigator

Neighbors reportedly spotted his Tesla parked in the neighborhood before the discovery. TMZ reported Mladen Trifunovic, the home owner, hired a private investigator to find out what exactly happened inside of his house. “Our private investigator’s work is still ongoing,” Trifunovic told the outlet at the time. “I want to respect both the LAPD’s investigation and the memory of the victim.”

We previously told you that personal investigator Steve Fischer allegedly discovered “multiple” items “that could all be used together” to “get rid of a person.” On Dec. 16, Trifunovic announced in a post on X that a Burn Cage incinerator– which is advertised to burn at 1,600 degrees– was also found inside his house.

Investigative Grand Jury Forms

In November, an investigative grand jury was called to look into the suspicious case of Rivas. By definition, this type of jury does not indict, but sources told TMZ it’s likely that a new jury will bring charges against D4vd.

Is D4vd Cooperating?

Police previously said D4vd had been cooperative in their case, but as the however, a different source with “direct knowledge” told NBC4 Investigates D4vd has become uncooperative.

Investigative Jury Calls D4vd’s Friends, Family

D4vd’s mother, father and brother were all summoned to testify before the investigative grand jury, TMZ reported . In response, the Burke family filed court documents refusing to go in citing a violation of their due process rights.

At least two other witnesses have appeared before the same court. D4vd’s best friend, Neo Langston, gave his testimony on Feb. 4. TMZ reported the president of D4vd’s touring company, Robert Morgenroth, also testified.

D4vd Officially Named ‘Target’ in Ongoing Investigation

Recent court filings named D4vd as a “target” in the jury’s ongoing investigation. It also confirmed D4vd could face one count of murder in connection to the Rivas case, E! News reported. A prosecutor wrote that D4vd “may be involved in having committed the following criminal offenses against the laws of the State of California, to wit: One count of murder.”