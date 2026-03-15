Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

Oscars 2026: See The Most Stunning Looks from Black Hollywood’s Finest

From the historic style of the “Sinners” cast to breathtaking debuts, see how Black Hollywood’s most powerful icons took over the Dolby Theatre.

By










Published

The cast of “Sinners” at The 98th Academy Awards L: Michael B. Jordan C: Delroy Lindo R: Miles Caton

The highly anticipated night is finally here! We’re bringing you an exclusive first look at Black Hollywood’s most powerful talent as they grace the red carpet for the 98th Academy Awards. From Michael B. Jordan’s record-breaking nomination for “Sinners” to Teyana Taylor’s breath-taking debut as an Oscar nominee, we are taking you inside every high-energy moment at the Dolby Theatre. Let’s take a look at who shut the red carpet down!

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Walter Davis On Building a Black-Owned Bank From Zero to $2 billion

Misty Copeland

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Misty Copeland attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Stepping out of retirement, Misty Copeland looked breathtaking in a black and cream gown. Fans are eagerly anticipating her lacing up her pointe shoes to perform a tribute to Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” which will be a major cultural moment for the show.

Tamron Hall

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Tamron Hall attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Tamron Hall stepped onto the carpet, giving us a face card that never declines.

Delroy Lindo

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Delroy Lindo attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Delroy Lindo came to give us a fashion look as he arrived for the major red carpet event. Dressed in a sharp, tailored suit, the “Sinners” star looked cool, calm, and collected before heading inside for the ceremony. We see you, Delroy!

Jayme Lawson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Jayme Lawson attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Jayme Lawson arrived on the red carpet with a jaw-dropping gown that we can’t help but obsess over. You better come through, Jayme!

Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Spike Lee never misses an opportunity to make us do a double-take with his red carpet look. His gorgeous wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, came as his very own Oscar, stunning in a metallic gold floor-length gown. She looked absolutely breathtaking!

Miles Caton

Miles Caton at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Look at our young favorite blues actor and singer, Miles Caton, looking as handsome as ever. Dressed in a maroon head to toe, the “Sinners” actor is officially on his way to becoming a Hollywood heartthrob. Good luck tonight, Miles!

Buddy Guy

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Buddy Guy attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The legend has entered the building! Buddy Guy is gracing the Oscars red carpet tonight to support “Sinners.” We love seeing the film give this Blues legend his flowers.

Zoe Saldaña

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Zoe Saldaña attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña looked effortlessly beautiful in a sophisticated lace and satin floor-length gown that hugged her silhouette perfectly.

Law Roach

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Law Roach attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Law Roach is channeling his inner Ken Barbie on the red carpet, and he looks damn good doing it! We see you, Law!

Shaboozey

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Shaboozey attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Shaboozey is dressed to perfection in a classic black-and-white suit with the shoes to match. And the pearl accessories he’s rocking? We absolutely love them.

Teyana Taylor

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor arriving at the event in a full ostrich-feather gown, reminds us that every time she steps onto the red carpet, she is the moment.

Marsai Martin

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Marsai Martin attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

Marsai Martin looked beautiful in this rich, chocolate colored dress. She did that!

Ryan & Zinzi Coogler

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Zinzi Evans and Ryan Coogler attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ryan and Zinzi Coogler arrived looking every bit the Black Hollywood power couple we love to see. Dressed to the nines in coordinated all-black looks, they definitely look ready to receive their award for “Sinners.”

Michael B. Jordan

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Michael B. Jordan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The man of the hour has arrived! Rocking an all-black suit, Michael B. Jordan gave a subtle nod to his character with a gold pocket watch peeking out and gold accents throughout the suit. We have to hand it to him—the man looks amazing!

Damson Idris

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Damson Idris attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

Damson Idris stopped to take a quick photo on the red carpet before heading to his seat. We love the overcoat, Damson.

Chase Infiniti

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

When it comes to Chase Infiniti’s look, all we can say is “Wow!” She looks absolutely beautiful in her lilac-colored dress.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Proof That There's Nothing Oscar Nominee Teyana Taylor Can't Do

Proof That There’s Nothing Oscar Nominee Teyana Taylor Can’t Do

She can act, dance and sing with the best of them and always looks great while doing it. We’re paying tribute to Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor …
Continue Reading
Films That Prove Oscar-Nominated Ruth E. Carter is the Queen of Costume Design

Films That Prove Oscar-Nominated Ruth E. Carter is the Queen of Costume Design

As we wait to see if Ruth E. Carter will win the award for Best Costume Design for “Sinners,” we’re looking back at the iconic films that have defined her legendary career …
Continue Reading
Resurfaced Video of Tyriq Withers Showing His Black Greek Pride is Now Viral

Resurfaced Video of Tyriq Withers Showing His Black Greek Pride is Now Viral

The “Reminders of Him” actor is trending after fans rediscover a throwback video of him strolling with his fraternity brothers …
Continue Reading
'Euphoria' Composer Labrinth Quits Show and Music Business, Now Fans Are Shook

‘Euphoria’ Composer Labrinth Quits Show and Music Business, Now Fans Are Shook

Fans of the hit HBO drama “Euphoria” are shook after the show’s composer, Labrinth, suddenly cut ties with the high school series …
Continue Reading
What We Now Know About Chadwick Boseman's Heartbreaking Snub at the 2021 Oscars

What We Now Know About Chadwick Boseman’s Heartbreaking Snub at the 2021 Oscars

Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Simone Boseman, reveals the oscar speech she had prepared in 2021 …
Continue Reading
Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker's Messy Divorce Finally Reaches a Conclusion

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker’s Messy Divorce Finally Reaches a Conclusion

The testy divorce between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker has finally come to an end. Here’s the latest in their unfortunate saga! …
Continue Reading
You'll Never Believe What Happened to Keke Palmer at SXSW Panel

You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Keke Palmer at SXSW Panel

Fans of the actress are speaking out following the shocking ordeal in Texas on Friday, and they’re asking all the right questions! …
Continue Reading
Dak Prescott and Sara Ramos Interesting Relationship Timeline

Dak Prescott and Sara Ramos Interesting Relationship Timeline

Dak Prescott and Sara Jane Ramos made headlines on their shocking breakup. Let’s examine how they went from an anticipated fairytale wedding to calling it quits …
Continue Reading
Why Former Illinois ‘Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard is Leaving Her State and Her Party Behind

Why Former Illinois ‘Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard is Leaving Her State and Her Party Behind

Now, ex-Mayor Henyard plans to run in the well-known Fulton County, Ga. race for the Board of Commissioners, and she’s doing so as a Republican …
Continue Reading
Ex-DOGE Staffers Admit Using AI to Gut Diversity Programs, Federal Grants

Ex-DOGE Staffers Admit Using AI to Gut Diversity Programs, Federal Grants

DOGE staffers’ shocking depositions about their efforts to bring efficiency to government revealed that a former employee couldn’t even define DEI …
Continue Reading
Yale Scholar Warns Worst Is Yet to Come After Predicting Iran War and Trump Election Win Years Ago

Yale Scholar Warns Worst Is Yet to Come After Predicting Iran War and Trump Election Win Years Ago

‘China’s Nostradamus,’ who foresaw Trump’s win and Iran war, issued predictions about America’s future in 2024, and many are starting to believe him …
Continue Reading
Jasmine Crockett Just Reminded Us What Black Women's Leadership Looks Like

Jasmine Crockett Just Reminded Us What Black Women’s Leadership Looks Like

Jasmine Crockett’s Senate campaign reminds us that real political change is never built in a single race …
Continue Reading
Black America Divided Over ‘End’ of Target Boycott As Big Debates Ignite Across the Internet

Black America Divided Over ‘End’ of Target Boycott As Big Debates Ignite Across the Internet

Black folks online are divided on whether the national Target boycott is actually over and who has the authority to call a quits …
Continue Reading
This Political Odd Couple Reached Across the Aisle to Pass a Historic Housing Bill in the Senate

This Political Odd Couple Reached Across the Aisle to Pass a Historic Housing Bill in the Senate

Republican Tim Scott and Democrat Elizabeth Warren have teamed up to make housing more affordable for Americans …
Continue Reading
Family Claims Black Man Left Bleeding Out While EMS Treated White Cop’s ‘Anxiety Attack’

Family Claims Black Man Left Bleeding Out While EMS Treated White Cop’s ‘Anxiety Attack’

A Black man who was shot by Bridgeport police and later died had to wait 10 extra minutes for an ambulance after a cop took the first one to treat her anxiety …
Continue Reading
Ray J's Mom Says She Knows ‘The Truth’ About the Kardashians in Attack Over Latest Legal Fight

Ray J’s Mom Says She Knows ‘The Truth’ About the Kardashians in Attack Over Latest Legal Fight

As the legal back and forth between Ray J, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner rages on, his mother is entering the chat and speaking her peace! …
Continue Reading
Rappers Try to Stop a Black Texas Man's Execution Based on His Song Lyrics

Rappers Try to Stop a Black Texas Man’s Execution Based on His Song Lyrics

Rappers are banding together to advocate for a Texas man set to be executed next month largely due to his incriminating song lyrics …
Continue Reading
After the 'End' of the Target Boycott, Organizer Nina Turner Says CVS is Next

After the ‘End’ of the Target Boycott, Organizer Nina Turner Says CVS is Next

Former Ohio Sen. Nina Turner is calling on Black folks to stop spending at another billion-dollar corporation after a Tennessee Senate bill is causing a stir …
Continue Reading
A Full Timeline Of Singer D4vd's Mysterious Case of Celeste Rivas' Death

A Full Timeline Of Singer D4vd’s Mysterious Case of Celeste Rivas’ Death

D4vd was named a “target” in the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas. Now, we’re catching you up on everything you might’ve missed until now …
Continue Reading
We Loved "Sinners," But Ryan Coogler, We Need You to Answer These Questions

We Loved “Sinners,” But Ryan Coogler, We Need You to Answer These Questions

While ‘Sinners’ prepares to make potential Oscars history on Sunday, there a still some fun questions that the film doesn’t answer. Let’s get into it! …
Continue Reading