Oscars 2026: See The Most Stunning Looks from Black Hollywood’s Finest

The cast of “Sinners” at The 98th Academy Awards L: Michael B. Jordan C: Delroy Lindo R: Miles Caton

The highly anticipated night is finally here! We’re bringing you an exclusive first look at Black Hollywood’s most powerful talent as they grace the red carpet for the 98th Academy Awards. From Michael B. Jordan’s record-breaking nomination for “Sinners” to Teyana Taylor’s breath-taking debut as an Oscar nominee, we are taking you inside every high-energy moment at the Dolby Theatre. Let’s take a look at who shut the red carpet down!

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Misty Copeland

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Misty Copeland attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Stepping out of retirement, Misty Copeland looked breathtaking in a black and cream gown. Fans are eagerly anticipating her lacing up her pointe shoes to perform a tribute to Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” which will be a major cultural moment for the show.

Tamron Hall

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Tamron Hall attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Tamron Hall stepped onto the carpet, giving us a face card that never declines.

Delroy Lindo

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Delroy Lindo attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Delroy Lindo came to give us a fashion look as he arrived for the major red carpet event. Dressed in a sharp, tailored suit, the “Sinners” star looked cool, calm, and collected before heading inside for the ceremony. We see you, Delroy!

Jayme Lawson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Jayme Lawson attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Jayme Lawson arrived on the red carpet with a jaw-dropping gown that we can’t help but obsess over. You better come through, Jayme!

Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Spike Lee never misses an opportunity to make us do a double-take with his red carpet look. His gorgeous wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, came as his very own Oscar, stunning in a metallic gold floor-length gown. She looked absolutely breathtaking!

Miles Caton

Miles Caton at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Look at our young favorite blues actor and singer, Miles Caton, looking as handsome as ever. Dressed in a maroon head to toe, the “Sinners” actor is officially on his way to becoming a Hollywood heartthrob. Good luck tonight, Miles!

Buddy Guy

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Buddy Guy attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The legend has entered the building! Buddy Guy is gracing the Oscars red carpet tonight to support “Sinners.” We love seeing the film give this Blues legend his flowers.

Zoe Saldaña

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Zoe Saldaña attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña looked effortlessly beautiful in a sophisticated lace and satin floor-length gown that hugged her silhouette perfectly.

Law Roach

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Law Roach attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Law Roach is channeling his inner Ken Barbie on the red carpet, and he looks damn good doing it! We see you, Law!

Shaboozey

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Shaboozey attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Shaboozey is dressed to perfection in a classic black-and-white suit with the shoes to match. And the pearl accessories he’s rocking? We absolutely love them.

Teyana Taylor

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor arriving at the event in a full ostrich-feather gown, reminds us that every time she steps onto the red carpet, she is the moment.

Marsai Martin

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Marsai Martin attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

Marsai Martin looked beautiful in this rich, chocolate colored dress. She did that!

Ryan & Zinzi Coogler

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Zinzi Evans and Ryan Coogler attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ryan and Zinzi Coogler arrived looking every bit the Black Hollywood power couple we love to see. Dressed to the nines in coordinated all-black looks, they definitely look ready to receive their award for “Sinners.”

Michael B. Jordan

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Michael B. Jordan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The man of the hour has arrived! Rocking an all-black suit, Michael B. Jordan gave a subtle nod to his character with a gold pocket watch peeking out and gold accents throughout the suit. We have to hand it to him—the man looks amazing!

Damson Idris

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Damson Idris attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

Damson Idris stopped to take a quick photo on the red carpet before heading to his seat. We love the overcoat, Damson.

Chase Infiniti

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

When it comes to Chase Infiniti’s look, all we can say is “Wow!” She looks absolutely beautiful in her lilac-colored dress.