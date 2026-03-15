Cringey 2026 Oscars Snub the Heck Out of ‘Sinners’

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Ryan Coogler accepts the Writing (Original Screenplay) award for “Sinners” onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The “Oscars So White” movement reached a viral fever pitch in 2015, calling attention to the Academy Awards’ lack of diversity in nominations. Eleven years later, the 2026 ceremony boasted 16 nominations for one celebrated film: “Sinners.” While the vampire horror film was the most-nominated movie in Oscar history, the night seemed poised to be a defining moment in Black history.

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However, it quickly became evident that snubs would reshape what many hoped would be a historic sweep. And we could not ignore the cringe. We’re talking front-row A-lister awkward laughter for Conan O’Brien’s “Aunt Gladys” bit, the “Intrusive” YouTube ad featuring Jane Lynch wielding a tactical flashlight, and Timothée Chalamet referring to opera and ballet as “endangered.” There were other odd moments, too, like the appearance from Bill Pullman and Lewis Pullman that left many straight-faced, void of laughter. Perhaps it was all a hint that “Sinners” could face major snubs, but its few big wins were enough to make Oscars history, leaving viewers with something to cheer about.

Moment: ‘Sinners’ Onstage Performance

For a brief moment, it looked like the night would belong to “Sinners.” The iconic juke joint dance scene took the stage with a flawless performance of “I Lied to You,” featuring two of the songwriters, Raphael Saadiq and Miles Caton, who played Sammy. The ensemble of actors, musicians and dancers included legendary Blues singers Bobby Rush and Buddy Guy, ballerina Misty Copeland and singer-songwriter Shaboozey.

The performance set the bar high, but later “I Lied to You” failed to take home the award in the Best Original Song category.

Snub: Best Supporting Actress

Wunmi Mosaku attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

This year, two first-ever Oscar nominees were in the running for Best Supporting Actress — Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”) and Wunmi Mosaku (“Sinners”). Nominated for her portrayal of revolutionary leader Perfidia, Taylor was the frontrunner, but Mosaku’s characterization of Annie, a Hoodoo practitioner who was also Smoke’s lover, garnered notable attention. Both lost to “Weapons” star Amy Madigan, who took to the stage with a sweet, somewhat bumbling disbelief.

Snub: Best Supporting Actor

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Delroy Lindo attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

In one of the most disappointing losses, 73-year-old Delroy Lindo, who played Delta Slim in “Sinners” and has 40 films to his credit, lost to Sean Penn, whose performance in “One Battle After Another” took the Oscar … and Penn wasn’t even there! This was Lindo’s first-ever Academy Award nomination.

Snub: Best Casting

Francine Maisler at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Another snub was in the Best Casting category, where Francine Maisler’s work on “Sinners” was overlooked. Maisler assembled a diverse ensemble, championing actors of color. Ultimately, the award went to Cassandra Kulukundis for “One Battle After Another.”

Win: Best Cinematography

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Autumn Durald Arkapaw accepts the Cinematography award for “Sinners” onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman in history to win an Oscar for Best Cinematography. Her accomplishment, following her milestone as the first woman of color ever nominated, felt like long-overdue recognition in a night full of snubs. In her acceptance speech, she thanked “Sinners” director, Coogler, her husband, and her adorable son. She also acknowledged every woman in the room in a heartfelt nod to sisterhood.

Snub: Best Costume Design

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Ruth E. Carter attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

Ruth E. Carter is the most-nominated Black woman in Oscar history across all categories. She could have become a triple-Oscar winner for “Sinners,” but lost in the “Best Costume Design” category to “Frankenstein.”

Snub: Best Director

Ryan Coogler at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler would have made history as the first Black person to win Best Director. The seventh Black man to be nominated for the category, Coogler lost to Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another.”

Win: Best Original Score

Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson accepts the award for Best Music (Original Score) for “Sinners” onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson won Best Original Score for “Sinners,” winning in the category for the third time — one of his previous wins for “Black Panther” in 2019.

Snub: Best Picture

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Coogler and his wife Zinzi Coogler share producing credits with Sevak “Sev” Ohaniah for “Sinners.” The win could have been a household victory for the Cooglers, but instead it went to “Bugonia,” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

Win: Best Original Screenplay

While a win for Best Director escaped him, Coogler won his first Oscar in the Best Original Screenplay category. The victory had been anticipated by fans and industry insiders alike, who regarded “Sinners” as one of 2025’s most ambitious films. Jordan Peele, who won in 2018 for “Get Out,” is the only other Black filmmaker to win an Academy Award in this category.

Win: Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan just thanked all six Black winners in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories during his own Best Actor speech:



"I stand here because of the people that came before me. Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith.… pic.twitter.com/4gtBrUlM6g — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 16, 2026

Michael B. Jordan claimed one of the night’s biggest awards, winning his first-ever Oscar for his dual performance as “Smoke” and “Stack” in “Sinners.” “God is good!” he exclaimed in a heartfelt speech. With his parents in attendance, Jordan thanked everyone from his family to Coogler, whom he acknowledged as a brother. And he didn’t leave out people at home who supported the film in theaters. In a powerful moment, Jordan, now the sixth Black man in history to win Best Actor, honored every Black actor who won the award before him, and earned a standing ovation from the crowd and many watching from home.

