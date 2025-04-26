These Are the Best, Most Hilarious 'Black Sitcom' Trend Videos on TikTok

There’s a new wave of nostalgia sweeping through TikTok and it’s wrapped in a familiar 1990s R&B sound that’s inspired Black creatives to reimagine their favorite moments from classic Black sitcoms. And the results are truly priceless and comedy gold!

Aptly called the “Black Sitcom” trend, creators are reenacting definitive plots and storylines from past shows that all have somewhat of a cliffhanger ending. The trend hilariously pays homage to the golden era of late ‘90s shows like “Moesha,” “The Parkers,” Martin, “Living Single”, and “Family Matters” and more.

And while the content has been funny (the bounce exit is sooo spot on, you’ll see what we mean later), this trend is really all about bringing back the core essence the beloved sitcoms that used to take over our screens and eventually became cultural cornerstones. It’s also a humorous ode to an era that defined Black joy, family, and representation on screen.

And that’s exactly why we’ve pulled a handful of some of the best videos that serve pure sitcom realness, straight from your FYP and to you, our dear readers. So keep reading and be ready to have a good time!