Rep. Barbara Lee Says It’s Unfair To Ban TikTok & Defund UNRWA, A Holistic Approach Needed
Social Media

These Are the Best, Most Hilarious 'Black Sitcom' Trend Videos on TikTok

Thanks the collective Black experience of growing up glued to our TVs, Black TikTok users have now latched onto one of the funniest trends yet.

Shanelle Genai
There’s a new wave of nostalgia sweeping through TikTok and it’s wrapped in a familiar 1990s R&B sound that’s inspired Black creatives to reimagine their favorite moments from classic Black sitcoms. And the results are truly priceless and comedy gold!

Aptly called the “Black Sitcom” trend, creators are reenacting definitive plots and storylines from past shows that all have somewhat of a cliffhanger ending. The trend hilariously pays homage to the golden era of late ‘90s shows like “Moesha,” “The Parkers,” Martin, “Living Single”, and “Family Matters” and more.

And while the content has been funny (the bounce exit is sooo spot on, you’ll see what we mean later), this trend is really all about bringing back the core essence the beloved sitcoms that used to take over our screens and eventually became cultural cornerstones. It’s also a humorous ode to an era that defined Black joy, family, and representation on screen.

And that’s exactly why we’ve pulled a handful of some of the best videos that serve pure sitcom realness, straight from your FYP and to you, our dear readers. So keep reading and be ready to have a good time!

“When You Didn’t Make the Sports Team...”

“When You Didn’t Make the Sports Team...”

TikTok User: Qualifyied in Googyology

We already know you can recall an episode like this, ahh, the memories!

“When the Popular Girl Talks About Your Friend Behind Her Back...”

“When the Popular Girl Talks About Your Friend Behind Her Back...”

TikTok User: Chellz | IG: b0mbchell

For some reason, this puts us in the mind of either “Sister, Sister” or “Moesha” or “The Parkers.” Either way, it’s still a messed up situation because you already know the friend isn’t about to believe it!

“When Someone the Main Character Dislikes Walks Into the Room...”

“When Someone the Main Character Dislikes Walks Into the Room...”

TikTok User: Aerianna Hubbard

It’s really the facial expressions here for us, the disgust and discomfort was spot on! (Even if the exit was a bit dramatic and unplanned)

“When the Mama Realizes Her Teenager Snuck Out...”

“When the Mama Realizes Her Teenager Snuck Out...”

TikTok User: Yo Saved Homegirl

Let this be a lesson to all teens (looking at you especially, Vanessa from “The Cosby Show”), when you ask your parents if you can have “big fun” somewhere else—don’t sneak out if they say no initially. They just might come back around and change their minds and now you won’t be able to go to Baltimore ever again!

“When the Main Character Sees Her Boyfriend With Another Girl...”

“When the Main Character Sees Her Boyfriend With Another Girl...”

TikTok User: Itslove_.official

Just when you think you know your partner, here they go doing something they know you’d disapprove of. This is super “Moesha”-coded. Oh and remember that “bounce exit” we mentioned earlier? This is it.

“When the Fat Girl Learns About the Popular Guys True Intentions...”

“When the Fat Girl Learns About the Popular Guys True Intentions...”

TikTok User: Tyler K’avian

Storylines back then never really did right by the heavier set girls on the cast. And this particular plot was always a tough watch because you wanted better for her and for her to know the truth so bad!

“When It’s the Main Character’s Last Day in the Big City...”

“When It’s the Main Character’s Last Day in the Big City...”

TikTok User: Quad

Author’s note: Would it be weird if I told you that I feel this way every time I leave New York City or New Orleans? It’s really so hard to say goodbye sometimes.

“When the Main Character Tries to Get Their Ex Back But She’s Moved On...”

“When the Main Character Tries to Get Their Ex Back But She’s Moved On...”

TikTok User: BWOYWONDER

Whew, better luck next time champ! This definitely makes us recall an episode from “Family Matters,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and even “Living Single.”

“When the Daughter Gets Caught Wearing a Revealing Outfit...”

“When the Daughter Gets Caught Wearing a Revealing Outfit...”

TikTok User: Camo Hooter + Hollerer

Now girl, you already know you weren’t supposed to be wearing that! Now look what it got you. (Also, is it just us or does this put anyone else in the mind of a very specific episode of “The Cosby Show?”)

“When It’s the Main Character’s Last Day of School Before They Move Away...”

“When It’s the Main Character’s Last Day of School Before They Move Away...”

TikTok User: Frankie Bleau

This scenario will probably hit a little too close to home for a lot of us because leaving a school because you had to move away was definitely a regular occurrence back then (and now).

“When the Deadbeat Dad Almost Misses His Kid’s Big Game...”

“When the Deadbeat Dad Almost Misses His Kid’s Big Game...”

TikTok User: Raeon V2

Try as he might, the deadbeat dad will almost always run into some issue or problem that keeps him from showing up for his kid. Tuh...typical! Little Nicky will be just fine.

“When the Main Character’s Person Is Running Late...”

“When the Main Character’s Person Is Running Late...”

TikTok User: Rebbie

Once again, the “bounce as you exit” we mentioned in the intro takes the cake on this one. It’s really a puzzling yet consistent and hilarious choice!

“When the Sweet Girl Turns Out to Be the Bad One All Along...”

“When the Sweet Girl Turns Out to Be the Bad One All Along...”

TikTok User: Carol

Talk about a plot twist! They always say it’s the sweet and quiet ones that you have to look out for—and they’re usually right when it comes to sitcoms!

“When the Bully Learns the New Kid’s Embarrassing Secret...”

“When the Bully Learns the New Kid’s Embarrassing Secret...”

TikTok User: Brock Williams

Oh the agony! That poor kid was just trying to find his way and now this. These episodes were always so disheartening!

