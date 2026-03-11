These Black Celebs Showed Up and Out at the 2026 Time Women of the Year Gala

Getty Images

Some of the biggest names gathered in Los Angeles on March 10 for the 2026 Time Women of the Year gala. The annual event honored the 16 women chosen for their accomplishments in their fields and the role they’ve played in inspiring future generations of women to excel in the arts, science, activism and more.

Teyana Taylor, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Amy Sherald were among the trailblazing Black women honored at this special, star-studded event. Now, we’re looking at all of the Black women who came out to celebrate excellence at the 2026 Time Women of the Year gala.

Teyana Taylor

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Teyana Taylor speaks onstage during the TIME Women of the Year Gala 2026 at The West Hollywood EDITION on March 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for TIME)

Teyana Taylor, one of the 2026 honorees, addressed the audience, sharing her appreciation for being recognized among some of the most influential women.

”I’m just so honored that I get to just be here with you all tonight—and honestly, every other amazing woman that is sitting here as well,” she said.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was honored for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Tamera Mowry-Housley

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley wore a gorgeous off-shoulder gown.

Jordan Chiles

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles

Queen Latifah and Amy Sherald

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)

Queen Latifah poses with 2026 honoree, artist Amy Sherald.

Elaine Welteroth

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)

Journalist and television personality Elaine Welteroth

Bozoma Saint John

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Marketing executive and influencer Bozoma Saint John

Chanel Iman

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)

Model Chanel Iman was among the stars in attendance at the 2026 gala event.

Cari Champion

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)

Journalist Cari Champion shined on the carpet in a gold, floor-length gown.

Nneka Onuorah

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Director and producer Nneka Onuorah

Isata Dumbuya

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)

Midwife and Director at Partners In Health, Isata Dumbuya was among the 2026 honorees who attended the gala in Los Angeles

Teyana Taylor Cover

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for TIME)

Actress and honoree Teyana Taylor posed for a stunning cover photo shoot.

Aisha Bowe

Aisha Bowe at the TIME 2026 Women of the Year Gala held at The West Hollywood EDITION on March 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Aerospace engineer and STEM advocate Aisha Bowe