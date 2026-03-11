These Black Celebs Showed Up and Out at the 2026 Time Women of the Year Gala

Some of the biggest names gathered in Los Angeles on March 10 for the 2026 Time Women of the Year gala. The annual event honored the 16 women chosen for their accomplishments in their fields and the role they’ve played in inspiring future generations of women to excel in the arts, science, activism and more.
Teyana Taylor, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Amy Sherald were among the trailblazing Black women honored at this special, star-studded event. Now, we’re looking at all of the Black women who came out to celebrate excellence at the 2026 Time Women of the Year gala.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor, one of the 2026 honorees, addressed the audience, sharing her appreciation for being recognized among some of the most influential women.
”I’m just so honored that I get to just be here with you all tonight—and honestly, every other amazing woman that is sitting here as well,” she said.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was honored for her contributions to the entertainment industry.
Tamera Mowry-Housley
Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley wore a gorgeous off-shoulder gown.
Jordan Chiles
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles
Queen Latifah and Amy Sherald
Queen Latifah poses with 2026 honoree, artist Amy Sherald.
Elaine Welteroth
Journalist and television personality Elaine Welteroth
Bozoma Saint John
Marketing executive and influencer Bozoma Saint John
Chanel Iman
Model Chanel Iman was among the stars in attendance at the 2026 gala event.
Cari Champion
Journalist Cari Champion shined on the carpet in a gold, floor-length gown.
Nneka Onuorah
Director and producer Nneka Onuorah
Isata Dumbuya
Midwife and Director at Partners In Health, Isata Dumbuya was among the 2026 honorees who attended the gala in Los Angeles
Teyana Taylor Cover
Actress and honoree Teyana Taylor posed for a stunning cover photo shoot.
Aisha Bowe
Aerospace engineer and STEM advocate Aisha Bowe
