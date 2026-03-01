Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Best Red Carpet Looks of the 2026 NAACP Image Awards

A closer look at the fashion and significance of the 57th annual ceremony featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Colman Domingo, and more.

L: Issa Rae C: Colman Domingo R:Chloe Bailey attending the 57th Annual NAACP Awards (Getty Images)

Black excellence is very much in the building! Black Hollywood’s “who’s who” graced the carpet at the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards. Beyond the glamour, this night remains a cornerstone for honoring the creators and stories that moves the culture forward. The industry elite brought the fashion heat and they ate down, leaving no crumbs. From the iconic Salt-N-Pepa to the ever-stylish Colman Domingo, our favorite celebrities delivered looks that jaw-dropping. Let’s take a look at what everyone wore for this historic night.

Salt-N-Pepa

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Cheryl James aka Salt, DJ Spinderella and Sandra Denton aka Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa attend the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Legendary rap group Salt-N-Pepa came with the heat, with each member complementing the others in their coordinated black-and-white red carpet looks.

Colman Domingo

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Colman Domingo attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

When does Colman Domingo not look good on a red carpet? He looks amazing in this monochrome gold outfit, perfectly complemented by a pair of gorgeous cowboy boots.

Teyana Taylor

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Teyana Taylor attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We are never going to be tired of seeing Teyana Taylor at a pre-event looking as good as she always does! We will definitely be reactivating our Kanye West “Workout Plan” come Monday.

Quinta Brunson

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Quinta Brunson attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Quinta, Quinta, Quinta! Can you please get off our necks with this phenomenal star-embroidered dress? You are killing it!

Viola Davis

Viola Davis at the 57th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Beyond winning the 2026 NAACP Chairman’s Award, Viola Davis was a sight to see as she walked the carpet in a tasteful, wine-colored evening dress. And do you see that bob?! It’s 10s across the board for this look, Viola.

Chloe Bailey

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Chloe Bailey attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We are gagging over how good Chloe Bailey looks in this gorgeous black lace-appliqué dress!

Michelle Buteau

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Michelle Buteau attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It’s so good to see the talented and hilarious actress Michelle Buteau on the red carpet.

Eva Marcille

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Eva Marcille attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Eva Marcille never misses an opportunity to step out and stunt for the camera. She looks absolutely breathtaking in her silver beaded dress.

Tyler James Williams

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Tyler James Williams attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams kept it simple in this all-black tuxedo, complemented by a red flower brooch, as he walked the red carpet.

Issa Rae

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Issa Rae attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Before heading to her seat to root for her industry peers, Issa Rae let her eyes smile for the cameras, looking absolutely stunning on the carpet.

Sykh Black and KJ Smith

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith Black attend the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Skyh Black and his beautiful wife, KJ Smith—their face cards were on point as they stopped for a photo before heading to their seats.

Don Lemon

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Don Lemon attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Don Lemon looked sharper than a deacon on Sunday morning as he struck a pose for the red carpet.

Lovie Simone

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Lovie Simone attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We have got to give “Forever” star Lovie Simone her flowers, because she looked damn good for the event!

Deon Cole

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Deon Cole attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for NAACP)

Before hitting the stage, Deon Cole stopped to show off his velvet suit and beautiful smile for the pre-event. We see you, Deon!

