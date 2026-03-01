Best Red Carpet Looks of the 2026 NAACP Image Awards

L: Issa Rae C: Colman Domingo R:Chloe Bailey
attending the 57th Annual NAACP Awards (Getty Images)
Black excellence is very much in the building! Black Hollywood’s “who’s who” graced the carpet at the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards. Beyond the glamour, this night remains a cornerstone for honoring the creators and stories that moves the culture forward. The industry elite brought the fashion heat and they ate down, leaving no crumbs. From the iconic Salt-N-Pepa to the ever-stylish Colman Domingo, our favorite celebrities delivered looks that jaw-dropping. Let’s take a look at what everyone wore for this historic night.
Salt-N-Pepa
Legendary rap group Salt-N-Pepa came with the heat, with each member complementing the others in their coordinated black-and-white red carpet looks.
Colman Domingo
When does Colman Domingo not look good on a red carpet? He looks amazing in this monochrome gold outfit, perfectly complemented by a pair of gorgeous cowboy boots.
Teyana Taylor
We are never going to be tired of seeing Teyana Taylor at a pre-event looking as good as she always does! We will definitely be reactivating our Kanye West “Workout Plan” come Monday.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta, Quinta, Quinta! Can you please get off our necks with this phenomenal star-embroidered dress? You are killing it!
Viola Davis
Beyond winning the 2026 NAACP Chairman’s Award, Viola Davis was a sight to see as she walked the carpet in a tasteful, wine-colored evening dress. And do you see that bob?! It’s 10s across the board for this look, Viola.
Chloe Bailey
We are gagging over how good Chloe Bailey looks in this gorgeous black lace-appliqué dress!
Michelle Buteau
It’s so good to see the talented and hilarious actress Michelle Buteau on the red carpet.
Eva Marcille
Eva Marcille never misses an opportunity to step out and stunt for the camera. She looks absolutely breathtaking in her silver beaded dress.
Tyler James Williams
Tyler James Williams kept it simple in this all-black tuxedo, complemented by a red flower brooch, as he walked the red carpet.
Issa Rae
Before heading to her seat to root for her industry peers, Issa Rae let her eyes smile for the cameras, looking absolutely stunning on the carpet.
Sykh Black and KJ Smith
Skyh Black and his beautiful wife, KJ Smith—their face cards were on point as they stopped for a photo before heading to their seats.
Don Lemon
Don Lemon looked sharper than a deacon on Sunday morning as he struck a pose for the red carpet.
Lovie Simone
We have got to give “Forever” star Lovie Simone her flowers, because she looked damn good for the event!
Deon Cole
Before hitting the stage, Deon Cole stopped to show off his velvet suit and beautiful smile for the pre-event. We see you, Deon!
