Major Moments and Snubs at 2026 Grammys, Including Bad Bunny Going Off on ICE

The 2026 Grammys were an undeniable spectacle, with numerous artists lighting up the stage and bringing electrifying energy to the prestigious awards show. R&B had a serious moment, as singers Leon Thomas, Kehlani, and Durand Bernarr all took home trophies. Kendrick Lamar made history, while performances from Bad Bunny, Lauryn Hill, Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean, and more brought the house down in various ways. If you couldn’t commit to watching the entire three-and-a-half-hour broadcast, we’ve highlighted some of the best moments, surprises, and snubs below!

Video will return here when scrolled back into view 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

Best Moment: Bad Bunny’s Speak out on ICE

Bad Bunny used his spotlight at the 2026 Grammys to deliver a powerful speech, specifically criticizing ICE for its harmful conduct and urging for a more humane approach toward those targeted by the organization. The artist is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl on February 7th.

“First, before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE Out. We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans,” he said in part.

Bad Bunny’s full speech at the #Grammys



“Before I say thanks to god, I’m going to say, ICE out. We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we are humans and we are Americans.”



pic.twitter.com/hDhPqjfv87 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 2, 2026

He also urged people to use love to drive out the hate that’s being stoked throughout the country.

“The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate, is love,” he said.

SNUB: Clipse Big Lost

While there was a lot of chatter and discourse surrounding Clipse’s long-awaited and highly anticipated album “Let God Sort Em Out”—the rap duo ultimately walked away without the gold. In fact, the win actually went to Kendrick Lamar for his “GNX” album. This win while unexpected for some was monumental for the LA rapper it helped break the record for the most Grammy wins by a rapper. Lamar has now surpassed Jay-Z with 26 awards total.

Surprise: Olivia Dean Keeps Winning

Despite many Black fans hoping for Leon Thomas to win Best New Artist, the award ultimately went to Olivia Dean. Dean’s album, The Art of Loving, saw massive chart success, driven by popular tracks such as “Lady, Lady,” “Man I Need,” and “So Easy to Fall In Love.” In her acceptance speech, Dean paid tribute to her immigrant heritage—her mother is Jamaican-Guyanese—stating, “I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I’m a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. We are nothing without each other.”



Olivia Dean accepts the #Grammy for Best New Artist and says, “I’m a granddaughter of an immigrant": "I am a product of bravery, and those people need to be celebrated.” pic.twitter.com/W8UTE5r4Tl — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

Best Moment: Lauryn Hill’s Touching Tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack

For the first time since 1999, Lauryn Hill graced the Grammys stage for the In Memoriam segment to do a tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. But she wasn’t alone! In fact, she brought out a variety of R&B and soul singers like Leon Thomas, Lucky Daye, Raphael Saadiq, Lalah Hathaway, Bilal, October London and more. The performance was hands-down the most emotional and soul-stirring one that took place. Don’t believe us, see for yourself below!

Ms. Lauryn Hill performing a medley of D'Angelo songs with Lucky Daye, Raphael Saadiq, Leon Thomas, Anthony Hamilton, Bilal, Jon Batiste & more at the #GRAMMYS



pic.twitter.com/1UGednlaRj — DJ Short (@_DJShort) February 2, 2026

Surprise: Kendrick Lamar & SZA Winning Record of the Year

Up against artists like Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar emerged as the winner once again during the night, walking away with the trophy for Record of the Year for “Luther” feat. SZA. The presentation was equally iconic as Cher was the one to give the two their award. In their speech, they gave honor to the late Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn—whose 1982 song “If This World Were Mine” was used as the sample for Lamar’s song. SZA also took a moment to encourage viewers to not feel full of despair amidst these trying times.

SNUB: Black Artists Shut Out for Album of the Year

Justin Beiber, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, Tyler the Creator, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga were all up for the most coveted award: Album of the Year. But unfortunately, all the Black artists failed to receive the win. Instead, that gold trophy went to Bad Bunny—and while we root for everybody Black over here and always will, his win felt good to see for so many reasons and on so many levels. Congrats to him and all the other Black folks who took home gold this year!