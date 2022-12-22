From Will Smith’s Oscars slap to the affair that rocked Good Morning America, 2022 was full of crazy, unforgettable moments. I thought I’d save you some time and recap them all in one handy place. Plus, some of these happened so long ago that we need to check back in where things stand now.



GMA3 Hosts Affair

All you had to do was host your peppy morning talk show and not get in trouble. But apparently, that was asking too much of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. In early December, the GMA3 co-hosts found themselves in one of the biggest scandals of the year when their affair was discovered by the press. This led to speculation about their marriages, paparazzi blowback on their families and serious repercussions on their careers.

Both have been “benched” by ABC while the network continues to conduct an investigation into the situation, which is corporate speak for “we’re going to quietly fire them when you’re not paying attention.” Robach will find a way to bounce back because there’s always room for a blonde, white woman with personality in the TV business, but Holmes’ reputation has been ruined, as this controversy has opened the door for other rumors to pop up. It will be interesting to see the two different paths they take as they try to salvage their careers in 2023.

The Slap

Remember way back in March when Will Smith was on his way to finally winning an Oscar for Best Actor and all he had to do to receive his flowers was make it through one commercial break? Yeah, that seems like an eternity ago to me too. We all audibly gasped when, after Chris Rock made a callous joke about his wife Jada’s bald head, Will marched on stage, slapped the comedian in the face and yelled at him “keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.” At first, everyone questioned if it was some kind of sketch, but it quickly became clear that this was a serious moment. Will went on to win, but the achievement was overshadowed by his actions. The decades he spent building himself up as one of the most respected and popular actors in the world was gone in an instant. He’s apologized, but that may not be enough for him to make a real comeback.

As the year comes to an end, he’s receiving praise for his work in Emancipation and some fans seem ready to forgive him, but the Fresh Prince still has a long road to go before he can possibly get back to where he was. This may have started the year as the moment everyone was talking about, but now that we’ve seen how wild 2022 was, it’s actually like the fifth or sixth most scandalous thing to happen this year.

The Downfall of Kanye West

Kanye West can yell and scream about being the victim of a conspiracy all he wants, but the hard truth is the only person to blame for the collapse of his career is himself. Turns out that when you spew anti-Black BS and disgusting antisemitic speech, no one wants to sell your music or clothes anymore. It started with a hateful, and clearly ignorant, social media post, which led several companies to distance themselves from the rapper. He then embarked on a hate-filled tour with the worst elements of the far-right, including an appearance on InfoWars with Alex Jones, where he actually said, “I see good things about Hitler.”

So the man who was once one of the most influential voices in the Black community, who famously said “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” on a Hurricane Katrina telethon, is now hanging out with white supremacists and praising Hitler. Yeah, that’s a thing that actually happened in 2022.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka started the year on a high note. He led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals and was the envy of everyone as he celebrated with his partner, actress Nia Long. Unfortunately, that all changed when the team held a surprising press conference in September, announcing that he was being suspended by the team for having a consensual, yet improper relationship with a female Celtics employee. With the whole world watching her private trouble play out across sports media, Long took care of her children, making sure they were protected from the storm.

In the end, the couple, who had been together for 13 years, split up. They plan to focus on co-parenting their son, while Long is looking to start fresh in 2023 with The Best Man: The Final Chapters and her new movie You People.

The Wendy Williams Show Ends Without Wendy

After 13 seasons of Hot Topics and “How you doin,’” The Wendy Williams Show came to a very quiet and somewhat sad end in June. As Wendy addressed multiple medical issues, Season 13 of her show was helmed by a series of guest hosts. Once it became clear that Williams wouldn’t be able to return, producers decided to hand off the show to the most popular and experienced of those hosts, Sherri Shepherd.

As the end date approached for The Wendy Williams Show, fans began to wonder if the titular star would make one final appearance on the program. She didn’t show up for the finale, the series just sort of ended and its social media accounts began to randomly disappear. And just like that The Wendy Williams Show went out with a whimper, not the bang we always assumed it would.

Honestly, so much happened this year, I’ve only scratched the surface of the biggest scandals of the year. I need a whole other article to cover whatever is going on at Twitter, assuming it’s still around after the holidays.