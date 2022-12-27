We may earn a commission from links on this page.

After years of speculation, and multiple rounds of “he said, she said,” Tory Lanez was finally found guilty of all charges in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion just two days before Christmas. But, despite the conviction already being made, Lanez’s family is not giving up on him so easily.

Shortly after the Canadian rapper was convicted, an online petition called, “Appeal Tory Lanez Verdict Immediately,” appeared on change.org. More than 36,000 people have virtually signed it and the number only continues to increase. The petition attacks everyone from Megan, the jury, the music industry, Roc Nation and even Jay-Z.

The petition claims the assault trial was a “miscarriage of justice” and that the prosecution “did not prove that Lanez undoubtedly committed any crime. Furthermore, the petition also claims that the case “is also about branding, marketing, label heads and a music industry that pushes narratives based on who they have personally invested millions into. Could Jay-Z or RocNation be involved??”

Lanez’s father made similar accusations outside the courtroom after his son was convicted.

When the hell did Jay-Z and Roc Nation become the Illuminati?! I get the label is one of the biggest out and Jay-Z is rich but damn.

Additionally, the petition claims that this case was taken to “fake” protect Black women and that it instead divided Black Women and Men.

Lanez’s friends, family and supporters have the right to make whatever petition they want. If they think he’s innocent, that’s on them. But the fact that they’re speaking about this man like he’s a martyr is ridiculous.

Some are even saying he’s a modern-day Nelson Mandela or Emmett Till. For real, look at this tweet:

Thankfully, Till’s cousin, Joshua Harris-Till, called out the comparison and the incorrect spelling of his relative’s name, writing, “It’s spelled Emmett, and no he is not.”

In response, Seattle_supa_staar said, “Tory Lanez was lied on just like you’re family member. He is being publicly lynched just in modern times.”

Harris corrected her, saying, “Emmett was kidnapped at 14 years old, tortured, castrated, shot, and had his body thrown into a River tied to a metal fan so that his body wouldn’t be recovered.

He continued, “Tory is ‘maybe’ going to go to jail for a few years after losing a case within the Justice system. That’s not lynching.”

He’s absolutely correct. Lanez is not a sacrificial pawn for some larger scheme. He didn’t lose his life. He’s simply a rapper who was of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. That’s it. He’s not unique.

As Huey Freeman once said, “every famous nigga that gets arrested isn’t Nelson Mandela.”