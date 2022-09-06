Tiffany Haddish is speaking out in response to the child sex abuse lawsuit she and fellow comedian Aries Spears now face.



As previously reported by The Root, just before the Labor Day weekend, she and Spears found themselves at the center of a shocking new lawsuit in which they face accusations of child sexual abuse, sexual harassment, sexual battery and more.

The accusations stem from a Jane Doe who detailed two alleged instances where Haddish, described as a close family friend at the time, recruited both her and her brother (John Doe) to perform inappropriate and sexually suggestive acts when they were 14 and seven, respectively. The treatment John was allegedly subjected to, in particular, was documented in a skit that previously lived on the Funny or Die platform, titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.” That skit has since been taken off the platform, though footage of it has still been seen floating around on social media.

In a post to Instagram on Labor Day (that conveniently had the comments turned off), Haddish expressed that she deeply regrets having acted in a sketch:



“ I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all—and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

Per the filing, Haddish and Spears are being sued for “intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor. Haddish is further accused of negligent supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty, and constructive fraud.” The suit also seeks general, special and “any appropriate statutory damages.”

Lawyers for both comedians have since responded to the suit. In a statement provided to The Root, Haddish lawyer Andrew Brettler said the plaintiff’s mother “has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years. Every attorney who has initially taken on her case—and there were several—ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down.”

He later added, “The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

Spears’ lawyer echoed Brettler’s sentiments, saying that his client “isn’t going to fall for any shakedown.”