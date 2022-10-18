Just when we think Kanye West has said or done the worst thing possible, he does something else to one-up it. Ye donning a “WHITE LIVES MATTER” t-shirt along with Candace Owens at his Yeezy show in Paris was already bad enough.

But now, this man has people passing out “White Lives Matter” shirts to homeless folks on Skid Row in Los Angeles. To make it worse, the person who’s passing out the shirts is an alleged rapist.

On Sunday, Ian Connor, a popular stylist, influencer and Kanye associate, posted a video on Twitter showing himself passing out shirts with the heinous statement and then saying “Courtesy of Kanye West.”

In another post on Instagram, he showed a woman posing with the oversized shirt with the caption, “Load 1 – Skid Röw.” It seems this particular drop of “White Lives Matter” shirts are going to be the first of many that Kanye and his team are going to be doing.

Despite Connor being accused of rape and sexual assault by dozens of women, he still continues to work with some of the most powerful and popular people in the fashion industry, including Kanye West, Louis Vuitton, Raf Simmons, A$AP Rocky and many others.

Kanye on the other hand, just can’t help himself and continues to proudly spew some of the most hateful speech to the media. During his Monday interview with Chris Cuomo on News Nation, Cuomo attempted to explain why his conspiracy theories are so anti-Semitic, but instead of listening, Kanye started to sing “lalalalala” like a child and ignored his statements.

I’m starting to think more and more that I’m living in a parody and Kanye is the showrunner. Just when I think Kanye can’t go any lower, he exceeds expectations and does something even worse. It just doesn’t stop.



Kanye always has a two or three-week period where he says crazy shit, but the last month has been ridiculous, even for him.