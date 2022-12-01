I must admit. I did not think I’d be here again. Over the last ten months, I’ve written so much about how idiotic, irresponsible and dangerous Kanye West’s actions have been: e verything from his social media rants to his antisemitic comments to his “WHITE LIVES MATTER” t-shirts; The Root has covered it all.

But, like Ye always does, he says something even more heinous than his previous comments to make you dislike him even more.

I think we can all agree that Adolf Hitler is one of the worst human beings in the history of the world. His ideologies single-handedly led to the genocide of millions of people for no reason, other than being, well, othered.

Well, it looks like Kanye wants to die on this putrid hill, continuing to claim that this historical piece of shit was actually “not that bad.” During an interview with certified idiot and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his show, InfoWars, the Chicago rapper claimed that he sees “good things about Hitler.”

In a clip from the episode, Jones says that Ye has been “demonized” by the media for his past anti-Semitic comments and said that he should not be compared to the terrible human that was Adolf Hitler. But, instead of agreeing with Jones, West said, “Well, I see good things about Hitler also.”

He continued, “I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me… You can love us, and you can love what you’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone as a musician—You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table. Especially Hitler!”

But wait, Kanye even doubled down on his praise of the Nazi leader later on in the show.

While these clips are appalling to watch, we shouldn’t be surprised. In October, Van Lathan claimed on his podcast, Higher Learning, that Ye said he “loved” Adolf Hitler during his infamous 2018 interview with TMZ.

We should’ve believed Lathan when he said that then.

What’s even more disgusting about this interview is that he decided to go on InfoWars, with Alex Jones of all people. If you didn’t know, Jones is the guy who was hit with a $1 billion verdict for lying about the validity of the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

For years, Jones used his InfoWars platform to torment survivors of the school shooting and claimed that the entire incident was a hoax made up to help gun control advocates strip away Second Amendment rights.

Why would you go on a show with this idiot, Kanye? Ahhh I know why, because you’re an idiot yourself.

But I’m not shocked. In September, Kanye West with a jump shot shared a 2002 InfoWars video where Jones spoke about secret societies and the “New World Order.”

We should’ve just listened to what Zack Fox tweeted in 2018, in which he said “highly recommend getting off the Kanye train before it inevitably reaches the ‘ Hitler was a good guy’ stop.” Unfortunately, many didn’t, and now we have to endure more of Kanye’s blather about one of history’s worst humans.