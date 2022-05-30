The category of image is one that celebrates Blackness as a whole. These individuals endlessly uplift and celebrate us the way we are: smart, complex, creative, outspoken, powerful, whole. Whether it’s through music, film, books, politics, photography or social media, these image architects know that representation is more important than ever. They work to show the world our grandiosity and how being Black is the best thing to be. We set the trends, the conversations, the movements, the culture. Without further ado, here are 10 of The Glow Up 50 Image honorees!
The category of image is one that celebrates Blackness as a whole. These individuals endlessly uplift and celebrate us the way we are: smart, complex, creative, outspoken, powerful, whole. Whether it’s through music, film, books, politics, photography or social media, these image architects know that representation is more important than ever. They work to show the world our grandiosity and how being Black is the best thing to be. We set the trends, the conversations, the movements, the culture. Without further ado, here are 10 of The Glow Up 50 Image honorees!
Questlove
Age: 51
Occupation: Musician/Filmmaker/DJ
Instagram: @questlove
Aside from being a walking encyclopedia of musical knowledge, Questlove has revolutionized the way Black stories are told. Though he is known as the drummer for The Roots—who serve as house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—the artist frequently moonlights as a DJ, producer and songwriter. Questlove co-founded music websites Okayplayer and Okayafrica. He is also the author of several books including a memoir and cookbook. In 2021, he made his directorial debut with the documentary film Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). It garnered him an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, a Grammy Award for Best Music Film and Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize and Audience Awards. Questlove’s constant elevation of Black culture is what the world needs more of.
Tabitha Brown
Age: 43
Occupation: Social Media Influencer, Actress
Instagram: @iamtabithabrown
Not only does the social media phenomenon have the most soothing voice ever, but she possesses success that seemingly came overnight. In under 5 years, she has accumulated 4 million Instagram followers, 5 million on TikTok and nearly 3 million on Facebook. The best part is Brown has gained such a strong legion of fans by being her wholesome self. From cooking vegan meals to offering warm words of encouragement, her message is one that promotes and celebrates kindness. She has collaborated with brands like Whole Foods and Target. Last year, she teamed up with McCormick for her trademark spices which sold out in just 40 minutes. In 2020, Brown was named TikTok’s Top Creator and PETA’S Person of the Year. In 2021, she received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality which further cemented her iconic status. Next up: her own eponymous product line at Target.
Ayanna Pressley
Age: 48
Occupation: U.S. Congresswoman
Instagram: @ayannapressley
Ayanna Pressley made history as the first Black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress. As an activist and advocate, she has been vocal on everything from women’s rights to racism. She has also been very candid on the need for diverse representation in the political realm as well as in media. Pressley was known for rocking braids and Senegalese twists throughout her career. But in 2020, it was in an exclusive video for The Root that she revealed her struggle with alopecia which causes permanent hair loss. “My twists have become such a synonymous and a conflated part of not only my personal identity and how I show up in the world, but my political brand. And that’s why I think it’s important that I’m transparent about this new normal and living with alopecia,” she explained. Pressley proves that there is strength in vulnerability.
Elaine Welteroth
Age: 35
Occupation: Author, Host
Instagram: @elainewelteroth
Elaine Welteroth made history back in 2016 as the second youngest editor-in-chief in Conde Nast history. Her leadership at Teen Vogue transformed the adolescent publication into a political periodical to be reckoned with. Under Welteroth, the magazine covered topics such as cultural appropriation, hair discrimination and social justice. Her 2019 memoir, More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are, was a New York Times bestseller. It also garnered the former editor the 2020 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work. Welteroth brought her powerful views as a co-host on The Talk, discussing things such as race, equity and feminism. She is also a judge on Project Runway and last year, conducted a Masterclass on how to design your own career. Welteroth has shattered glass ceilings and inspired many young women to do the same. She is the true definition of Black Girl Magic.
Demetria L. Lucas
Age: 41
Occupation: Author, Journalist, Media Personality
Instagram: @demetriallucas
Many know her as a Belle in Brooklyn and the author of her book-turned-movie Don’t Waste Your Pretty: The Go-to-Guide for Making Smarter Decisions in Life & Love. Others may be familiar with her stint on Bravo’s Blood, Sweat and Heels. She is Demetria L. Lucas, a former Contributing Editor at The Root and Relationships Editor at Essence. She is known for keeping her finger on the pulse of hot topics regarding the Black community. Lucas is known for keeping Black women at the epicenter of her universe. Her podcast, Ratchet and Respectable, has earned her a new generation of loyal followers for its honest and biting cultural commentary. Lucas has appeared on Good Morning America and MSNBC. She is also a digital influencer and has worked with brands such as Pantene, Netflix, Disney and Lincoln Continental. Her voice is a cherished one in the Black community.
Ibram X Kendi
Age: 39
Occupation: Professor, Activist, Author
Instagram: @ibramxkendi
As one of America’s most notable historians and scholars, Ibram X Kendi has committed his career to the advancement of antiracist work. The Founding Director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research is also a New York Times bestselling author. His works include How To Be an Antiracist, The Black Campus Movement and Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America. Kendi is the recipient of the National Book Award as well as the Guggeheim Fellowship. He is also the host of the podcast Be Antiracist, which debuted in 2020. In addition, Kendi has famously written several activist books for children. Some of them include Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism and You as well as Antiracist Baby. His endless devotion to an equitable society makes Kendi one of the most powerful voices of our time.
Allyson Felix
Age: 36
Occupation: Olympic Track and Field Athlete
Instagram: @allysonfelix
The most decorated Olympic Track and Field Athlete in US history is a Black woman–and Allyson Felix wears that title well. She also has used her influence to speak out against the mistreatment of women athletes. In 2019, Felix penned an op-ed for The New York Times about how her longtime sponsor Nike wanted to pay 70 percent less following her pregnancy. She then partnered with Athleta instead to create her own shoe line, Saysh. “It is focused on me as a whole–as an athlete, as a mom, and as an activist, and just to be supported that way is amazing,” Felix told People about the collaboration. Last year, she teamed with Athleta again as well as the Women’s Sports Foundation to give professional women athletes grants for childcare while they travel. Her unapologetic feminism works to level the playing field.
Raven B. Varona
Age: 31
Occupation: Photographer
Instagram: @ravieb
The images that Raven B. Varona, better known as Ravie B., has taken are iconic. From Adele to Damson Idris, she has climbed her way to the top of the photography game by shooting events and concerts in New York. In 2018, she joined Jay-Z and Beyonce on their 40-city “On the Run II” tour as one of three official photographers. Varona has also toured with Future on his Purple Reign tour. In 2019, Varona was nominated for an iHeartRadio award for tour photography. The Bronx native has taught classes to novice photographers looking to jumpstart their career. She has previously collaborated with brands like Fenty Savage, Nike, HBO and Patron. “My catchphrase is ‘I know your best side,’” Varona told Forbes in 2021. “I try my hardest to bring out the good in everybody and in all the work I do.”
Valeisha Butterfield Jones
Age: 44
Occupation: Co-President, The Recording Academy
Instagram: @valeisha
Valeisha Butterfield Jones broke ground in 2020 as The Recording Academy’s first-ever Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer where she focused on strengthening representation. “During this unprecedented time in world history, together we will double-down on our focus to drive systemic change and equitable outcomes for underrepresented communities and creators,” she said in a statement after being newly appointed to the role. Butterfield now serves as The Recording Academy’s Co-President. She is the former Global Head of Inclusion for Google and worked as the Deputy Director of Public Affairs for the International Trade Administration during the Obama presidency. Butterfield founded Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network (WEEN) in 2007, a global nonprofit that focuses on uplifting women of color. In addition, she serves on the National Board of Directors of ColorComm–proving her devotion to empowering Black women is limitless.
D-Nice
Name: Derrick “D-Nice” Jones
Age: 51
Occupation: DJ/Producer
Instagram: @dnice
D-Nice brought the world together with his Club Quarantine series at the onset of Covid-19. The artist, who was a part of the legendary hip hop facet Boogie Down Productions, took to Instagram Live to stream memorable DJ sets while celebrities like Drake, Oprah, Rihanna and Michelle Obama watched. In 2020, he received a Webby Award for Special Achievement and the Shine a Light Award at the BET Awards. Last year, D-Nice was honored with Entertainer Of The Year at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. He also was the recipient of the 2021 ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award. The artist has partnered with Live Nation to bring Club Quarantine on the road. Next month, he’ll play the in Los Angeles during BET Awards weekend alongside performers Ne-Yo, Brandy and Jadakiss. D-Nice will always be synonymous with just how powerful music can be.
