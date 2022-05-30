Ayanna Pressley

Age: 48

Occupation: U.S. Congresswoman

Instagram: @ayannapressley

Ayanna Pressley made history as the first Black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress. As an activist and advocate, she has been vocal on everything from women’s rights to racism. She has also been very candid on the need for diverse representation in the political realm as well as in media. Pressley was known for rocking braids and Senegalese twists throughout her career. But in 2020, it was in an exclusive video for The Root that she revealed her struggle with alopecia which causes permanent hair loss. “My twists have become such a synonymous and a conflated part of not only my personal identity and how I show up in the world, but my political brand. And that’s why I think it’s important that I’m transparent about this new normal and living with alopecia,” she explained. Pressley proves that there is strength in vulnerability.