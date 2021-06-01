The Funk Boutique: Let the Fashionable Black Pride Collaborations Begin

Image : Savage x Fenty

On the first day of Pride Month, Rihanna gave to me...a Pride-themed drop from Savage x Fenty! This month, Savage x Fenty has launched its first-ever Pride collection—Savage x Pride—which includes a wide range of very savage items that are bright, brilliant and bound to have you opening your wallet. One of the dominating trends right now is coordinated, sexy-yet-wearable-anywhere sets—but in true Rih style, she’s not about conforming to anything. Savage x Pride features mesh and lacy bras, neon smoking jackets, crotchless panties (a Savage staple), and a few new pieces such as branded jockstraps and a rainbow whip.



Anywho.

The bright colors and rainbow-embroidered emblems bring so much light and joy into the collection, something we could all use a bit more of this year. Rih tapped photographer and 2021 TGU 50 honoree Quil Lemons to shoot the collection and hired 13 LGBTQ+ models from all different backgrounds, exercising the brand’s ethos of size and gender inclusivity. Rather than capitalizing outright on Savage x Pride, proceeds from the collection will go towards five organizations: GLAAD, the Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., Trans Latin@ Coalition, and the Trans Wellness Center.

Rihanna gave an exclusive quote to Elle about the collection, saying: “Pride is all about appreciating your authentic self. I am very excited about this collection and showing love and support to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes so many of our customers, team members and fans.”