The Funk Boutique: Creating a Confident, Strong and Sustainable Impact

Celine by Hedi Slimane dress; Khiry earrings; stylist’s own gloves Photo : John Edmonds for W Magazine

Two things that connect us all: music and fashion. This May marks the release of W’s Music Issue, featuring none other than “Icy Girl” Saweetie, among its multiple covers. All personal drama aside, Miss Saweetie has had an amazing 2021. With the release of “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat in January and her most recent drop “Fast (Motion)” which came out last Friday, she is stepping out of the shadows and making herself into a household name.

Though her recent breakup with Migos rapper Quavo exploded all over the news, Saweetie didn’t let that distract from her goal. As W reports, news of the split hit the internet as she entered the photoshoot, and she typed her breakup statement as she sat in the chair getting ready. Finishing up, she told writer Lynn Hirshberg, “I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody,” as Zerina Akers (one of this year’s The Glow Up 50s Honorees) put the last touches.

Saweetie’s debut album, Pretty Bitch Music is set to drop late this summer and as she twirled in the mirror, looking at herself in one of her looks—a slinky Gucci dress—she said, “maybe I should wear my hair like this on the cover,” referring to her hair, styled in an elegant 1960s bouffant pageboy. Requesting that they turn up some Earth, Wind and Fire and the Supremes, she began serving all the looks.

And I mean, these are straight lewks. From the hot pink Valentino haute couture to a sequined Gucci dress with dramatic spaghetti straps that extend well below the décolletage to end in, yes, heart-shaped pasties. But could we expect anything less from the Queen of Ice, the Content Queen, the Icy Girl Herself? No. The other looks expertly styled by Akers include intricately draped pieces and one little Chanel romper that gives off high-fashion “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club” vibes—but in a really good way.

W’s Music Issue not only chronicles Saweetie and the trajectory of her career but also Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Lucky Daye, Jazmine Sullivan, Davido, Rico Nasty and Akeem Smith.

