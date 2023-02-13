The Best Black Baby Bump Reveals Of All Time

Rihanna used last night’s Super Bowl performance to reveal that she’s expecting a second child with partner A$AP Rocky. Throughout the performance she rubbed her belly, with her team officially confirming that the makeup mogul is pregnant after she left the stage. In honor of this exciting news, here are even more amazing baby bump reveals from our favorite Black celebrities.
2 / 14
Beyoncé At The 2011 MTV VMAs
Beyoncé At The 2011 MTV VMAs
Who could forget when Queen Bey stopped the world during her 2011 MTV Video Music Awards performance? During “Love On Top,” she unbuttoned her blazer to reveal a baby bump of epic proportions while hubby Jay Z looked on in the audience with amazement.
3 / 14
Cardi B’s Big Bump
Cardi B’s Big Bump
Cardi B breathed a sigh of relief when she debuted her baby bump as special musical guest on Saturday Night Live back in 2018 after weeks of speculation. The rapper wore a custom white Christian Siriano gown. It was the first child with her husband, Migos rapper Offset.
4 / 14
KeKe’s SNL Surprise
KeKe’s SNL Surprise
The comedian, actress and all around fly girl gave Saturday Night Live viewers a jolt of energy when she revealed a baby bump while hosting the series back in December of last year. It is Palmer’s first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.
5 / 14
Meghan Markle’s Big News
Meghan Markle’s Big News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wasted no time after the royal wedding to start their family. Shortly after the pair wed in 2018, they announced they were expecting their first child together. The social media for Kensington Palace announcement read: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”
6 / 14
Rihanna and A$AP’s Epic Stroll
Rihanna and A$AP’s Epic Stroll
Princess Rih Rih has always been the subject of pregnancy rumors, but in January 2022 she confirmed that she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky. The couple was photographed in New York City, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while sporting a long pink jacket.
7 / 14
Beyonce Blesses Us With Twins
Beyonce Blesses Us With Twins
The biggest singer in the world announced her pregnancy with twins in 2017 in a jaw-dropping way: an ethereal photo shoot showing off her blessed bump. The caption read: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters”
8 / 14
Nicki Minaj Starts Her Family
Nicki Minaj Starts Her Family
Nicki Minaj shocked the world back in July 2020 when she took to Instagram to reveal that she was pregnant for the first time.“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” she wrote. “Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.” Minaj married Kenneth Petty in 2019.
9 / 14
Kelly Rowland’s Surprise Cover
Kelly Rowland’s Surprise Cover
The beautiful Kelly Rowland debuted her baby bump back in 2020 on the cover of Women’s Health. It was her second child with husband, Tim Weatherspoon (they also share son Titan). They discussed having another child during the pandemic. “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” Rowland told the publication.
10 / 14
Ciara Celebrates Baby #3
Ciara Celebrates Baby #3
Back in 2020, Russell Wilson and Ciara revealed the news of expecting their third child together by sharing back-to-back Instagram posts. In it, Ciara’s beautiful pregnant silhouette takes center stage with the caption simply reading “Number 3.”
11 / 14
Serena Snapchats Her Bump
Serena Snapchats Her Bump
Back in 2017, Serena Williams—better known as the GOAT—took to Snapchat to announce that her and husband Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first time together. Williams posted a side profile shot of herself wearing a yellow swimsuit on Snapchat with a caption that read “20 weeks” before deleting it. This meant that she was nearly eight weeks pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January of that year.
12 / 14
Cardi B’s Surprise At The BET Awards
Cardi B’s Surprise At The BET Awards
During a performance alongside Migos at the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B wore a showstopping sparkly jumpsuit revealing her pregnant belly. Their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari, was born in July 2018. Their revealed a photo of son Wave last year on social media.
13 / 14
Naomi Osaka’s Twitter Update
Naomi Osaka’s Twitter Update
In January 2023, Naomi Osaka took to Twitter to announce that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Cordae. The four-time Grand Slam champion wrote: “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.’”
14 / 14