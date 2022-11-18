T here are a handful of insanely beautiful and talented people in this world, and Kelly Rowland is definitely at the top of the list.

The top-tier singer and actress has been a blessing in the music industry and in life in general, starting all the way back to when she was serenading the world in the short-lived group Girls Tyme in Houston. From then on, h er star continued to rise alongside fellow singers Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett and more, so it’s a wonder why anyone would try to diminish her accomplishments, i nfluence or status.

But unfortunately, that seemed to be the case during Rowland’s recent appearance on Hot 97 on Thursday to promote her new film with Marsai Martin, titled Fantasy Football. Per HipHopDX, during the interview, cohost Peter Rosenberg asked Rowland how she was able to essentially check her ego and “play second” to Beyoncé as their success started to rise. The beautiful clapback that came next was nothing short of a masterclass in responding with class when someone tries to play you in y our face.

“Here’s the thing, light attracts light. I am light. I am a beautiful brown shining light,” Rowland began. “So I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s. I think when other people start to compare you, I think that’s when it shows how dim they are of themselves. So I don’t take somebody else trying to dim my light anymore for anybody else. I love Bey and I know that she’s a light, but I know that I’m a light too.”

She continued, in part:

“ People only see things one-sided. So I don’t like when they just put one person in one place. We both shine together, I’m shining with Marsai, we’re shining together. It’s always been, patriarchy to me , or even now everybody’s actually taking the hit and starting to believe this thing where: ‘only one woman can do this and they shine the biggest.’ My sister [Beyoncé] has knocked down doors and made positions for so many women that look like her, that are a deeper shade than her, or brighter or whatever. But, specifically for Black women, and put Black women in other places that we’re grateful for. But also, somebody else did that for her. Another group did that for us. And I do that for other brown girls. So it’s just a cycle and a space for all of us to open up doors for each other. Instead of compare, don’t be so limited. I feel like people who compare are limited in their minds and they limit themselves. So don’t do that to other people.”

As that portion of the interview started to circulate online, many on Twitter took offense to the implications of Rosenberg’s questions which later prompted the co-host to respond on Friday morning’s show.

“I was trying to ask her about thriving while having to deal with working with someone who is such a big star,” Rosenberg explained. “People didn’t like the terminology of playing ‘second.’ It’s so obvious to me that she’s an iconic star, that I didn’t think twice about bringing it up in conversation. But in retrospect, I brought it up in a way that was clumsy and I understand why people were annoyed by it.”

Rosenberg also revealed that he sent Rowland a direct message and apologized for how it came across.

In the aftermath and after seeing so many people come to Rowland’s defense, she took to Twitter to thank all her loyal fans and followers, writing:

“Have The most amazing day Twitterville!!! Thank you all for your Love & support! I know ya’ll got my back! And that made me do a happy dance this am! Let me see your happy dance!! Here’s mine!”