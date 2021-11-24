Black Friday is just days away—and as we’ve already warned you, this is not the year to procrastinate on purchases! By now, you’ve hopefully stretched, hydrated and have your list ready for the biggest shopping day of the year (closely followed by Cyber Monday )—because it’s already in motion!

If there are beauty lovers on your list, we’re here to help make gifting them a little easier this year—well, actually, it’s our friends at Sephora who provided this assist, with an increased assortment of Black beauty in their already flush holiday assortment. We’ve had our eye on the international beauty emporium for a while as it’s made concerted efforts to diversity both its employee base and its store shelves, including being the first retailer to join the Fifteen Percent Pledge. In this season of giving, that commitment has extended to Sephora’s annual array of gift sets—which this year includes more Black-owned brands than ever before. We highly recommend taking a browse at the entire assortment (the value sets are always a great get—and all Fenty is currently 25 percent off). But because we’re here for all things Black and beautiful—and one-stop shopping—we’ve curated a few of our Black-owned favorites for you.