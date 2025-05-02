Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, an 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies By Suicide, Tucker Carlson Drags Michelle Obama, Georgia Teen Honors His Slain Prom Date, Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Raises Crazy Money and More From the Week in News

2 / 12
Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, and Repeats it Over and Over on Camera...Guess What Happens Next
A Florida family was forced to bury their sweet 11-year-old boy after an apparent suicide. However, the lawsuit they filed points to a shocking suspect in the bullying he experienced before his death.
In a recent episode of Megyn Kelly's podcast, Tucker Carlson threw some serious low blows toward former First Lady Michelle Obama after expressing her plight as a Black woman and wife. His hateful comments only fueled right-winged social media to drag her.
This Man Is Accused of Concealing A Fatal Secret From His Wife And Now Police Say He’ll Pay For Her Death
This Man Is Accused of Concealing A Fatal Secret From His Wife And Now Police Say He'll Pay For Her Death

Three years have passed since the death of Denise Broadie after a long battle of health complications. Though, following her passing, her husband was charged in connection to her death which authorities now consider to be a murder. The reason behind the charges stems from a long-held secret that could have saved Denise's life.
This Georgia Teen Lost Her Would-Be Prom Date to a Shooting, How She Honors Him on Prom Night Will Have You Reaching For Tissues
This Georgia Teen Lost Her Would-Be Prom Date to a Shooting, How She Honors Him on Prom Night Will Have You Reaching For Tissues

A Georgia teen did not deserve to have her excitement of going to senior prom soiled by the senseless killing of her prom date. However, she still made a decision to make sure he was honored in his absence. The tribute will bring you to tears.
Sheesh! You Won’t Believe How Much the Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Has Received in Legal Donations So Far
Sheesh! You Won't Believe How Much the Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Has Received in Legal Donations So Far

Despite the ongoing threats targeted at Karmelo Anthony —the teen who allegedly fatally stabbed another teen at a track meet — supporters are still pushing through the hate to undergird his defense. In fact, they raised so much money for this kid, he could buy a mini mansion.
Questions continue to swarm the mysterious death of a pair of 19-year-old twins found in a hiking mountain in Georgia. Newly discovered evidence only makes the family feel more "clueless" about what truly happened to them — and they're not going for the "murder-suicide" theory.
Houston City Council Member Julian Ramirez called the behavior of 12 Houston Fire Training Academy cadets "regrettable and very disappointing" after they circulated racist content in a private Instagram group chat. They were even bold enough to continue their racist behavior online even after receiving warnings to stop...and for that they paid the ultimate price.
On this segment of Black people having their hard-earned property snatched from them, we have an odd case to look at down in Houston, Texas. An 84-year-old man says he's fighting to reclaim properties that he already paid for. Now begs the question, how did they get taken in the first place?
A Man Was Charged and Imprisoned For Killing a Woman, Then This Netflix-Style Plot Twist Changed Everything
A Man Was Charged and Imprisoned For Killing a Woman, Then This Netflix-Style Plot Twist Changed Everything

Southern Indiana police thought they solved the murder of a 35-year-old woman earlier this month by throwing the suspect in jail. However, new evidence led to a crazy plot twist that you have to read to believe.