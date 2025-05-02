Small Town Horror Story: The Racist Ranch Feud
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, an 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies By Suicide, Tucker Carlson Drags Michelle Obama, Georgia Teen Honors His Slain Prom Date, Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Raises Crazy Money and More From the Week in News

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
News

Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, an 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies By Suicide, Tucker Carlson Drags Michelle Obama, Georgia Teen Honors His Slain Prom Date, Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Raises Crazy Money and More From the Week in News

A collection of our best posts of the week in news.

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, an 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies By Suicide, Tucker Carlson Drags Michelle Obama, Georgia Teen Honors His Slain Prom Date, Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Raises Crazy Money and More From the Week in News
Screenshot: Instagram, KDFW, Click2Houston, Photo: Facebook, Marcus Ingram, Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX 5 Atlanta, GoFundMe, Getty Images (Getty Images), Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, and Repeats it Over and Over on Camera...Guess What Happens Next

Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, and Repeats it Over and Over on Camera...Guess What Happens Next

White woman at playground using racial slur
White woman at playground using racial slur
Screenshot: Instagram

A Karen’s racist rant, at a playground of all places, was caught on camera and the internet wants to make her famous. Whom she channeled all that ire toward will really make you want to put her on that Summer Jam screen. - Angela Wilson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

An 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Died By Suicide, and His Alleged Bully Will Make Your Blood Run Cold

An 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Died By Suicide, and His Alleged Bully Will Make Your Blood Run Cold

Image for article titled Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, an 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies By Suicide, Tucker Carlson Drags Michelle Obama, Georgia Teen Honors His Slain Prom Date, Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Raises Crazy Money and More From the Week in News
Photo: Facebook

A Florida family was forced to bury their sweet 11-year-old boy after an apparent suicide. However, the lawsuit they filed points to a shocking suspect in the bullying he experienced before his death. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Tucker Carlson Fixed His Mouth to Drag Michelle Obama, and It Only Made Things Worse For Her Online

Tucker Carlson Fixed His Mouth to Drag Michelle Obama, and It Only Made Things Worse For Her Online

Image for article titled Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, an 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies By Suicide, Tucker Carlson Drags Michelle Obama, Georgia Teen Honors His Slain Prom Date, Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Raises Crazy Money and More From the Week in News
Photo: Marcus Ingram, Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

In a recent episode of Megyn Kelly’s podcast, Tucker Carlson threw some serious low blows toward former First Lady Michelle Obama after expressing her plight as a Black woman and wife. His hateful comments only fueled right-winged social media to drag her. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

This Man Is Accused of Concealing A Fatal Secret From His Wife And Now Police Say He’ll Pay For Her Death

This Man Is Accused of Concealing A Fatal Secret From His Wife And Now Police Say He’ll Pay For Her Death

Image for article titled Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, an 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies By Suicide, Tucker Carlson Drags Michelle Obama, Georgia Teen Honors His Slain Prom Date, Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Raises Crazy Money and More From the Week in News
Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta

Three years have passed since the death of Denise Broadie after a long battle of health complications. Though, following her passing, her husband was charged in connection to her death which authorities now consider to be a murder. The reason behind the charges stems from a long-held secret that could have saved Denise’s life. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

This Georgia Teen Lost Her Would-Be Prom Date to a Shooting, How She Honors Him on Prom Night Will Have You Reaching For Tissues

This Georgia Teen Lost Her Would-Be Prom Date to a Shooting, How She Honors Him on Prom Night Will Have You Reaching For Tissues

Image for article titled Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, an 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies By Suicide, Tucker Carlson Drags Michelle Obama, Georgia Teen Honors His Slain Prom Date, Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Raises Crazy Money and More From the Week in News
Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta

A Georgia teen did not deserve to have her excitement of going to senior prom soiled by the senseless killing of her prom date. However, she still made a decision to make sure he was honored in his absence. The tribute will bring you to tears. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Sheesh! You Won’t Believe How Much the Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Has Received in Legal Donations So Far

Sheesh! You Won’t Believe How Much the Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Has Received in Legal Donations So Far

Image for article titled Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, an 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies By Suicide, Tucker Carlson Drags Michelle Obama, Georgia Teen Honors His Slain Prom Date, Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Raises Crazy Money and More From the Week in News
Screenshot: KDFW

Despite the ongoing threats targeted at Karmelo Anthony —the teen who allegedly fatally stabbed another teen at a track meet — supporters are still pushing through the hate to undergird his defense. In fact, they raised so much money for this kid, he could buy a mini mansion. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

New Development in Mysterious Death of Georgia Twins Only Confuses Us Even More

New Development in Mysterious Death of Georgia Twins Only Confuses Us Even More

Image for article titled Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, an 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies By Suicide, Tucker Carlson Drags Michelle Obama, Georgia Teen Honors His Slain Prom Date, Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Raises Crazy Money and More From the Week in News
Photo: GoFundMe

Questions continue to swarm the mysterious death of a pair of 19-year-old twins found in a hiking mountain in Georgia. Newly discovered evidence only makes the family feel more “clueless” about what truly happened to them — and they’re not going for the “murder-suicide” theory. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

12 Houston Fire Academy Cadets Share Racist Memes, Messed Around and Found Out at the Worst Time

12 Houston Fire Academy Cadets Share Racist Memes, Messed Around and Found Out at the Worst Time

Houston fire truck
Houston fire truck
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

Houston City Council Member Julian Ramirez called the behavior of 12 Houston Fire Training Academy cadets “regrettable and very disappointing” after they circulated racist content in a private Instagram group chat. They were even bold enough to continue their racist behavior online even after receiving warnings to stop...and for that they paid the ultimate price. - Angela Wilson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

How Someone Allegedly ‘Stole’ $1M Worth of Property From This 84-year-old Black Man

How Someone Allegedly ‘Stole’ $1M Worth of Property From This 84-year-old Black Man

Image for article titled Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, an 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies By Suicide, Tucker Carlson Drags Michelle Obama, Georgia Teen Honors His Slain Prom Date, Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Raises Crazy Money and More From the Week in News
Screenshot: Click2Houston

On this segment of Black people having their hard-earned property snatched from them, we have an odd case to look at down in Houston, Texas. An 84-year-old man says he’s fighting to reclaim properties that he already paid for. Now begs the question, how did they get taken in the first place? - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

A Man Was Charged and Imprisoned For Killing a Woman, Then This Netflix-Style Plot Twist Changed Everything

A Man Was Charged and Imprisoned For Killing a Woman, Then This Netflix-Style Plot Twist Changed Everything

Image for article titled Playground Karen Calls Black Toddler the N-Word, an 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies By Suicide, Tucker Carlson Drags Michelle Obama, Georgia Teen Honors His Slain Prom Date, Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Raises Crazy Money and More From the Week in News
Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Southern Indiana police thought they solved the murder of a 35-year-old woman earlier this month by throwing the suspect in jail. However, new evidence led to a crazy plot twist that you have to read to believe. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12