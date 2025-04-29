An 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Died By Suicide, and His Alleged Bully Will Make Your Blood Run Cold

A Florida family was forced to bury their sweet 11-year-old boy after an apparent suicide. However, the lawsuit they filed points to a shocking suspect in the bullying he experienced before his death.

Legacy Elementary School fifth grader Louis Johnson was reported to have taken his own life in April of 2023. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said after coming home, his dad left his firearm on the counter and walked outside briefly to check his truck. Within that time, Louis grabbed the gun and shot himself. Despite being hospitalized, police said he died two days later from the injuries.

Following the incident, his parents passed out “Suicide Prevention” flyers to spread awareness. However, they also used their activism to call out the person they believe was responsible for making Louis’ life miserable: one of his teacher’s, Dawn White.

In a newly filed wrongful death lawsuit, the parents detailed the heartbreaking verbal abuse Louis was allegedly subject to. White was accused of ridiculing Louis in front of his classmates for months ahead of his death. The suit says the teacher would call the boy “stupid,” said he “didn’t know anything” and mocked him about his grades in front of the class. She would even go as far as encouraging other students in joining the banter, the suit claims.

“I don’t know why you’re talking because you don’t even know anything. You don’t know nothing in this class. Isn’t that right, kids?” White allegedly told Johnson, per the lawsuit.

Johnson’s parents, Tyka and Louis Sr., accused Marion County Public Schools of taking “no action” to prevent the alleged bullying after having contacted the school to discuss the matter but to no avail, per the suit. They said as a result, their son suffered mental distress including anxiety, depression and embarrassment which manifested into physical distress. Following an internal investigation into Louis’ death, White’s contract with the school was not renewed, per the Ocala Star-Banner.

The investigation found she “chronically inflicted psychological distress” on not just Louis but on “multiple students.” The report says she “verbally insulted, humiliated and embarrassed students” which “created a hostile educational environment.” Unfortunately, amidst the alleged bullying, Louis’ requests to be released from her class went unheard. Now, Johnson’s family are left grieving the boy they described as being “full of potential and promise.”

“He loved the beach, catching crabs, making TikTok recipes and was a huge advocate for the homeless. If he saw a homeless person, he immediately said, ‘Dad, we gotta pray for that person,’” they wrote in a GoFundMe post. “For those of you who knew him, you were the lucky ones. He would light up any room with his infectious smile. Through this page we not only want to give LJ the voice he deserves, but to bring awareness to suicide as a result of adult bullying against children.”

Johnson’s family demanded $75,000 in damages as well as a jury trial.