A Man Was Charged and Imprisoned For Killing a Woman, Then This Netflix-Style Plot Twist Changed Everything

Southern Indiana police thought they solved the murder of a 35-year-old woman earlier this month by throwing the suspect in jail. However, new evidence led to a crazy plot twist that you have to read to believe.

New charges filed April 25 brought the mystery behind the death of Wilma Robertson to an end. The mother of two was found dead with stab wounds to the back inside her home on Hickory Drive in Hanover, Indiana on April 15. Jefferson County prosecutors say they were called to her home for a welfare check when they found her. Later that day, 33-year-old Shawn Bailey was arrested for the alleged murder.

At first, there were no doubts about his involvement, given he’d allegedly admitted to the crime and allegedly had a video of Robertson’s dead body. Also, a Facebook account with Bailey’s name sent a few cryptic messages to Robertson’s ex-husband’s girlfriend, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

One message was a video attachment showing Robertson dead on the floor with Chris Brown’s “Stutter” playing in the back, the report says. The second message read, “Tell her babe daddy that he doesn’t have to worry about her anymore and my bad for me and him getting in it over this b*** me and him both got the same last name. I did him a solid favor.”

However, as the investigation continued, police said the DNA evidence they recovered didn’t match Bailey at all. It matched 34-year-old Nigel Thomas of Oxford, Ohio, police said. The cops came to the conclusion that Thomas was the one who stabbed the victim in her home. They claimed he then engaged in “an elaborate plan to frame a man named Shawn Bailey for her death.”

Police found Thomas went the extra mile, fabricating evidence to incriminate Bailey by creating multiple social media accounts in his name. Police said Thomas then used those accounts to send out messages to relatives of Robertson “purporting to be Bailey admitting to the murder.”

Questions still remain about how Thomas knew the victim or what the motive was behind her killing. Regardless of the details, Thomas was charged with Robertson’s murder and Bailey was set free after spending 10 days in jail for nothing. Thomas is currently in custody in Ohio, waiting to be extradited to Indiana, police said.