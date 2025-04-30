New Development in Mysterious Death of Georgia Twins Only Confuses Us Even More

Questions continue to swarm the mysterious death of a pair of 19-year-old twins found in a hiking mountain in Georgia. Newly discovered evidence only makes the family feel more “clueless” about what truly happened to them — and they’re not going for the “murder-suicide” theory.

Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate

Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate CC Share Subtitles Off

English Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation recently showed the family of Qaadir and Naazir Lewis surveillance footage from the day the pair disappeared, they tells 11Alive News. In the video, the teens were seen around 10:30 p.m. on March 7 at a Shell gas station in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County. This was the location where they were last seen alive.

Advertisement

“- the twins are seen drinking water, eating snacks. And dressed how they would normally dress,” said Samira Brawner, the twin’s aunt via 11Alive. “They pretty much walked inside the gas station and walked out, and you know that’s all she saw.”

Advertisement

Brawner also told 11Alive the gas station was only 9 minutes away from their home. However, this is only one small piece of the puzzle in the timeline of events before the two were found dead.

Advertisement

The family previously told news outlets on that morning, the twins had plans to fly to Boston to visit friends. However, they never made it to their flight. The GBI confirmed why that was by discovering their Uber to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport made them late for the flight, per the report.

The report says the two then returned home. At some point by that evening, the surveillance footage places the twins at the gas station. The following morning, around 11 a.m., the two were found dead on Bell Mountain — about a two hour drive north.

Advertisement

Authorities said the access gate to the mountain closes at nightfall and opens at 8 a.m., though it remains unclear to the family how they ended up there. They previously said the twins were not familiar with the area and hiking trail.

“They were seen here alive at 10, so how did they end up in the mountains?” asked Brawner. “It’s just become even more bizarre. Nothing makes sense. Nothing is making sense. Nothing adds up, nothing makes sense. You know, I’m even more clueless now.”

Advertisement

Authorities previously said the twins were found at the peak of the hiking trail with gunshot wounds. A GBI spokesperson told 11Alive they’re still waiting for the medical examiner to release the autopsy results to determine the manner of death. Authorities originally ruled the incident as a murder-suicide but the twins’ family reject that conclusion.

“The twins, they would never harm each other. They had no intentions. They’re not even suicidal. We never believed that,” said Brawner.