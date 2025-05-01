Tucker Carlson Fixed His Mouth to Drag Michelle Obama, and It Only Made Things Worse For Her Online

In a recent episode of Megyn Kelly’s podcast, Tucker Carlson threw some serious low blows toward former First Lady Michelle Obama after expressing her plight as a Black woman and wife. His hateful comments only fueled right-winged social media to drag her.

Carlson recently went on The Megyn Kelly Show to unleash all his bottled-up hate toward Michelle Obama. His comments in this particular section of the conversation were aimed at her recent podcast appearances where she opened up about her marriage with former President Barack Obama. Michelle didn’t drag husband but rather admitted that he ain’t have no money when they met and also threw some sarcasm about his ambition for running for office.

However, that paired with her absence from President Donald Trump’s inauguration led some sleuths to believe the Obamas were inching toward divorce - a rumor Michelle has since shut down. Despite the assertion, Carlson was quite disturbed by her transparency. To Carlson, Michelle “really dislikes her husband.”

“I’m not just saying that to be catty. I think I’m trying to feel compassion for her but her hostility toward the guy is unbelievable,” Carlson said to Kelly. “There’s nothing more destabilizing than an unhappy marriage’ and that’s why he believes Michelle’s life exemplifies why it was important to focus on marriage.”

He then went ron to say it’s “easy to make fun of her” and admitted to enjoying doing so. His next claim was that people who are afflicted with “restlessness, rage and emptiness” in their marriage are the ones “wrecking our society.”

As expected, Carlson’s comments lit a matchbox of unwarranted hateful comments targeted at the former first lady. Among the continuous (and ridiculous) misgendering jabs and narcissist labels, people on the right really took Michelle’s humanization of herself as her being a brat.

“Michelle Obama lives a lifestyle that would make some European monarchs blush. I don’t doubt she’s profoundly unhappy, like many aimless rich people. Maybe she needs to realize her misery is a choice, and not the fault of some nebulous race conspiracy,” wrote one X user.

“Michelle Obama is showing himself to be the bitter, self-pitying narcissist we’ve always known him to be. Are you as tired of hearing him complain as I am?” wrote another.

“Michelle is bitter. It comes across in what she talks about and how she looks,” read another X post.

Blah blah blah. Despite the egregious misinterpretations, Obama made it clear that she’s in a space now where she’s trying to find her identity outside of being First Lady, which we’ve all seen has allowed her to blossom to another level of fabulous.