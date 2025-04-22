As Death Threats Continue, Karmelo Anthony Is Forced into Hiding Before Murder Trial

Since being charged with murder, a Texas teen’s family has been vocal about threats to their safety. And after weeks of alleged harassment, now it seems drastic steps have been taken ahead of 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony’s trial.

Jharrel Jerome Reveals Why Unstoppable Was the Hardest Role He'd Ever Done CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jharrel Jerome Says 'Unstoppable' Was the Hardest Role He'd Ever Done and Here's Why

The teen was accused of the murder of another 17-year-old, Austin Metcalf, during a track meet. Anthony bailed out of jail after Judge Angela Tucker lowered his bond and placed him on house arrest, as we previously reported. Now, Anthony has been removed from his family home in response to growing concerns, according to a Next Generation Action Network (NCAN) news release obtained by the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

The move was approved by the courts, and the location of the teen hasn’t been shared with the public for obvious reasons. NCAN said in a statement there’s been an “alarming increase in death threats, continued harassment, and physical intimidation targeted at the family’s home” since his arrest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The threats reflect growing tensions as the high-profile killing of Metcalf continues to divide the nation. As The Root previously reported, Anthony was arrested after an April 2 altercation between Anthony, Metcalf, and his twin brother, Hunter, during a track meet. According to police, the brothers confronted Anthony about sitting under a tent designated for athletes, and that’s when things escalated.

Anthony allegedly told Austin, “Touch me and see what happens.” That’s when witnesses say a scuffle ensued, sparking the fatal stabbing. Austin died in his brother’s arms as Anthony fled the scene. The 17-year-old claimed self defense to arresting officers.

Advertisement

During a press conference held by Anthony’s reps, the teen’s mother, Kayla Hayes, addressed misinformation concerning her family. “Whatever you think that happened between Karmelo and the Metcalf boys, my three younger children, my husband and I didn’t do anything to deserve to be threatened, harassed and lied about,” she said.

Dozens gather for Protect White Americans Protest at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco

Hayes went on to claim “the lies and the false accusations,” such as the family buying a new lavish home, purchasing new cars and even hiring security, are without merit and have put her family in danger. “I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial,” she continued. “Our son deserved the same rights under the law that everyone is afforded to.”

Advertisement

After Anthony went into hiding, NGAN shared examples of the alleged harassment against the teen’s family. This included strangers allegedly loitering near the family home, sending copies of Metcalf’s obituary, and going as far as to send fake food delivers to the family’s door, Fox 5 reported.

A rally also took place this past weekend at Frisco’s Kuykendall Stadium, where the stabbing took place. The protest was organized by Protect White Americans, an group founded by Jake Lang who was arrested during the Capitol Insurrection, according to the Guardian. Signs at the rally read “protect white Americans” and “stop black violence on white Americans,” the Daily Mail reported.